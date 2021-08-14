More cities require vaccine proof for indoor settings

Hold on to that vaccination card. A rapidly growing number of places across the U.S. are requiring people to show proof they have been inoculated against COVID-19 to teach school, work at a hospital, see a concert or eat inside a restaurant.

Following New York City's lead, New Orleans and San Francisco will impose such rules at many businesses starting next week, while Los Angeles is looking into the idea.

The new measures are an attempt to stem the rising tide of COVID-19 cases that has pushed hospitals to the breaking point, including in the Dallas area, where top officials warned they are running out of beds in their pediatric intensive care units.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said the situation is so dire that if a parent is seeking care for a sick or injured child, “your child will wait for another child to die. Your child will just not get on a ventilator. Your child will be care-flighted to Temple or Oklahoma City or wherever we can find them a bed, but they won't be getting one here unless one clears.”

This week, Jenkins ordered that masks be worn inside schools, county buildings and businesses after a judge blocked Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's ban on such rules. The county is not requiring people to show proof of vaccination.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell called proof of vaccination the best way to protect businesses. She said she is not imposing capacity limits or contemplating a shutdown similar to the one that devastated businesses in 2020.

“Unlike this time last year, we have a tool that we did not have,” she said, referring to vaccines.

Over the past two weeks, Louisiana has set daily records for the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19, reaching 2,907 patients on Friday. Ninety-one percent of those hospitalized are unvaccinated, according to state data.

Critics say that requiring people to be vaccinated to enter a business violates their rights and their privacy.

At least 18 states led by Republican governors or legislatures prohibit the creation of so-called vaccine passports or ban public entities from demanding proof of vaccination. Several of those – including Alabama, Florida, Iowa, Montana, North Dakota and Texas – also bar most businesses from denying service to those who aren't vaccinated.

President Joe Biden has urged cities to adopt proof-of-vaccination requirements for restaurants and other businesses.

New York City's policy, which applies to restaurants, bars and other such venues, will go into effect Monday, but inspections and enforcement won't begin until Sept. 13 – the week schools reopen. Customers will have to produce proof they have had at least one vaccine dose.

San Francisco went one step further than New York, requiring patrons at indoor restaurants, bars, gyms and entertainment venues to show they are fully vaccinated. The rule will take effect Friday.

In other developments:

• Americans at high risk from COVID-19 because of severely weakened immune systems are now allowed to get a third vaccination in hopes of better protection, a policy change endorsed Friday by influential government advisers.

The Food and Drug Administration ruled that transplant recipients and other similarly immune-compromised patients can get a third dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. But the decision offers an extra dose only to those high-risk groups – not the general public.

These patients have been clamoring for months for better protection, some of them traveling across state lines or lying to get another dose.

About 1.1 million people already have gotten at least a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines on their own, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed, although it's not clear how many did so because they had weakened immune systems.

• The Chicago school system, the nation's third-largest district, with more than 360,000 students, announced it will require all its teachers and other employees to be fully vaccinated by mid-October unless they qualify for a medical or religious exemption.

• In Oregon, Democratic Gov. Kate Brown plans to start deploying up to 1,500 National Guard troops next week to hospitals across the state to support health care workers dealing with spiraling cases driven by the spread of the more transmissible delta variant.

• Mississippi broke its single-day record of new coronavirus cases three times this week. There were more than 3,000 cases reported Tuesday, more than 4,000 Thursday and more than 5,000 Friday.

• Arizona reported more than 3,000 additional virus cases for the first time in six months amid an escalation of legal wrangling over school districts' mask-wearing restrictions. The state's coronavirus dashboard reported 3,225 cases and 23 deaths, increasing the state's confirmed pandemic totals to 958,992 cases and 18,435 deaths.

• Two visitors from the U.S. mainland were arrested, accused of fusing fake vaccine cards to travel to Hawaii. Officials with the Hawaii attorney general's office arrested the visitors at Honolulu's international airport, a spokesman for the agency said in a statement.

• In Utah, coronavirus patients are filling hospitals beyond capacity. Officials with the state's largest health care system said Friday that intensive care units are at 102% capacity. Intermountain Healthcare doctors say about 90% of the hospitalized coronavirus patients are not vaccinated.