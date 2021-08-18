Chicago to require masks worn indoors

Chicago will require masks in public indoor settings regardless of vaccination status as daily COVID-19 case counts rise.

The mandate takes effect Friday citywide for everyone over age 2. Chicago's top doctor said Tuesday the city is reporting roughly 400 cases daily, which is a threshold public health officials say signals a higher transmission risk.

Still, public health officials say it's much lower than a winter peak when it was over 3,000 cases a day.

Airline mask mandate extended

Federal officials are extending into January a requirement that people on airline flights and public transportation wear face masks to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The Transportation Security Administration's current order was scheduled to expire Sept. 13. An agency spokesman said Tuesday that the mandate will be extended until Jan. 18. The TSA briefed airline industry representatives on its plan Tuesday.

Hawaii hospital out of ICU beds

Hawaii's largest private hospital system has run out of intesive care unit beds amid a surge of new coronavirus cases.

Jason Chang, chief operating officer of The Queen's Health Systems and president of The Queen's Medical Center, says all of the hospital system's beds are completely full. The hospitals were canceling some elective surgeries and procedures and diverting emergency patients to other hospitals, Chang said.

Hospital workers are tired and frustrated because most of the COVID-19 patients they are caring for are not vaccinated, Chang said.

20,000 students in state quarantined

A top Mississippi health official said Tuesday 20,000 students are currently quarantined for COVID-19 exposure in the state – 4.5% of the public school population, according to the state's latest enrollment figures.

The data comes from reports made by 800 schools to the Mississippi State Department of Health last week, Mississippi State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said.

Around 600 schools have now implemented universal masking for indoor settings, Byers said.

1 case locks down New Zealand

New Zealand's government took drastic action Tuesday by putting the entire nation into a strict lockdown for at least three days after finding a single case of coronavirus infection in the community.

A day after imposing the strict new lockdown, the outbreak grew to seven people.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the government expects the number to keep growing and announced a new mandate compelling people to wear masks while they are in supermarkets, gas stations and pharmacies during the lockdown.