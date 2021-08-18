No shot, no proof, no service in NYC

NEW YORK – People dining indoors at New York City's restaurants, browsing its museums or sweating in its gyms had to show proof Tuesday that they were at least partially inoculated against COVID-19 as the city began the nation's largest effort yet to exclude the unvaccinated from public places.

Signs on the front door and windows of The Stop Inn, a Queens diner, warned patrons arriving for breakfast that they had to show proof of at least one vaccine shot to be allowed to dine inside.

Still, Norbu Lama, 17, said he was surprised when a server politely asked for his vaccination card soon after he slid into a booth with his parents and sister.

“We didn't know we had to bring it,” he said. The server appeared relieved when Lama and his family showed copies of vaccination cards on their phone, Lama said.

The vaccination mandate, announced two weeks ago by Mayor Bill de Blasio, aims to persuade more people to get vaccinated or else miss out on city amenities like restaurants and bars, movie theaters, bowling alleys, concert halls, indoor sports arenas, and other entertainment venues.

Employees of those businesses also must be vaccinated, with holdouts risking termination if they refuse.

The measures are also fraught with complications, as restaurant servers, bartenders and ticket agents become the frontline enforcers for vaccination rules. Skittish about losing business, but mindful that another economic shutdown could be disastrous, some restaurant and bar owners are embracing the the mandates as a way to keep their doors open.

Others – particularly in parts of the city where people have resisted shots – worry it will be a fatal blow to businesses that were prevented for months last year from serving patrons indoors.

“We do not want to go back to restrictions,” de Blasio said at a virtual news conference Tuesday. “The key to our progress is vaccination.”

The city makes exceptions for children under 12, who now don't qualify for the vaccine. It is also exempting certain workers, like players on visiting pro sports teams.

Since early August, more than 300,000 people have gotten at least one shot of a vaccine, according to city data. At least 5.2 million of the city's 8.8 million residents have gotten at least one shot, with nearly 5 million fully vaccinated.