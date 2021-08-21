Florida threatens school fund cuts

MIAMI – Florida officials are threatening to withhold funds equal to the salaries of school board members if school districts in two counties don't immediately do away with strict mask mandates as the state continues to battle through high hospitalization rates.

School boards in Broward and Alachua counties received a warning Friday from the State Board of Education giving them 48 hours to walk back their decisions to require masks for all students, only exempting those with a doctor's note. Broward County has the state's second-largest school district.

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona spoke Friday with the superintendents of the two school districts and told them they should use federal pandemic relief funds to make up for any financial sanctions. President Joe Biden later expressed his support on Twitter.

WHO seeks experts for advisory group

The World Health Organization has issued a call for experts to join a new advisory group it's forming, in part to address the agency's fraught attempts to investigate how the coronavirus pandemic started.

In a statement Friday, the U.N. health agency said the new scientific group would provide the WHO with an independent analysis of the work done to date to pinpoint the origins of COVID-19 and to advise the agency on necessary next steps. The experts will also provide guidance on critical issues regarding the potential emergence of other viruses capable of triggering outbreaks, such as MERS and Ebola.

In March, a WHO-led team of international experts issued a preliminary report that deemed it “extremely unlikely “that the origins of COVID-19 were linked to a laboratory. Although scientists think it's most probable that the virus jumped to humans from animals, the theory that a laboratory was involved has gained traction in recent months, with an intelligence review ordered by President Joe Biden to examine the possibility.

Virus anxiety highest since winter

Anxiety in the United States over COVID-19 is at its highest level since winter, according a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The poll shows that 41% are “extremely” or “very” worried about themselves or their family becoming infected with the virus. That is up from 21% in June, and about the same as in January, during the country's last major surge, when 43% were extremely or very worried.

Close to 6 in 10 Americans say they favor requiring people to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to travel on an airplane or attend crowded public events. Only about a quarter of Americans oppose such measures. Roughly 6 in 10 also support vaccine mandates for hospital or other health care workers, along with government employees, members of the military and workers who interact with the public, such as in restaurants and stores. Support is slightly lower for requiring vaccinations to go out to a bar or restaurant, though more are in favor than opposed, 51% to 28%.

US extends Canada, Mexico travel bans

The U.S. government on Friday extended until Sept. 21 a ban on nonessential travel along the borders with Canada and Mexico to slow the spread of COVID-19 despite increasing pressure to lift the restriction.

U.S. border communities that are dependent on shoppers from Mexico and Canada and their political representatives have urged the Biden administration to lift the ban. In addition, Canada recently began letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens enter the country.