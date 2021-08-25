Earlier diabetes tests urged for overweight US adults

Overweight and obese Americans should start getting screened for diabetes earlier, at age 35 instead of 40, according to updated national guidelines published Tuesday.

The new advice stems from rising rates of both obesity and Type 2 diabetes, and research showing health benefits of prevention methods and early treatment. Three out of four U.S. adults is overweight or obese, which increases their chances for developing diabetes.

Among adults aged 18 and older, 14% already have diagnosed diabetes, and 33% have prediabetes. Screening is recommended up to age 70.

The guidance from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, an advisory group to the U.S. government, was published online in the Journal of the American Medical Association.