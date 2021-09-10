Biden issues vaccine order for millions

WASHINGTON  In his most forceful pandemic actions and words, President Joe Biden on Thursday ordered sweeping new federal vaccine requirements for as many as 100 million Americans in an all-out effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant.

Speaking at the White House, Biden sharply criticized the tens of millions of Americans who are not yet vaccinated, despite months of availability and incentives.

Weve been patient. But our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us, he said, all but biting off his words. The unvaccinated minority can cause a lot of damage, and they are.

Republican leaders  and some union chiefs, too  said Biden was going too far in trying to muscle private companies and workers, a certain sign of legal challenges to come.

Gov. Henry McMaster of South Carolina said in a statement that Biden and the radical Democrats (have) thumbed their noses at the Constitution, while Everett Kelley, president of the American Federation of Government Employees, insisted that changes like this should be negotiated with our bargaining units where appropriate.

On the other hand, there were strong words of praise for Bidens efforts to get the nation vaccinated from the American Medical Association, the National Association of Manufacturers and the Business Roundtable  though no direct mention of his mandate for private companies.

The rules mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly, affecting about 80 million Americans. And the roughly 17 million workers at health facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid also will have to be fully vaccinated.

Biden is also requiring vaccination for employees of the executive branch and contractors who do business with the federal government  with no option to test out. That covers several million more workers.

Biden announced the new requirements in a Thursday afternoon address from the White House as part of a new action plan to address the latest rise in coronavirus cases and the stagnating pace of COVID-19 shots.

Despite more than 208 million Americans having at least one dose of the vaccines, the U.S. is seeing about 300% more new COVID-19 infections a day, about 21/2 times more hospitalizations, and nearly twice the number of deaths than at this time last year. Some 80 million people remain unvaccinated.

After months of using promotions to drive the vaccination rate, Biden is taking a much firmer hand, as he blames people who have not yet received shots for the sharp rise in cases killing more than 1,000 people per day and imperiling a fragile economic rebound.

In addition to the vaccination requirements, Biden moved to double federal fines for airline passengers who refuse to wear masks on flights or to maintain face covering requirements on federal property in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

He announced that the government will work to increase the supply of virus tests and that the White House has secured concessions from Walmart, Amazon and Kroger to sell at-home testing kits at cost.

The requirement for large companies to mandate vaccinations or weekly testing for employees will be enacted through a forthcoming rule from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration that carries penalties of $14,000 per violation, an administration official said.