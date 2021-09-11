Vaccine rules ignite GOP opposition

WASHINGTON  President Joe Bidens aggressive push to require millions of U.S. workers to get vaccinated against the coronavirus is running into a wall of resistance from Republican leaders threatening everything from lawsuits to civil disobedience, plunging the country deeper into culture wars that have festered since the onset of the pandemic.

In South Carolina, Gov. Henry McMaster says he will fight to the gates of hell to protect the liberty and livelihood of every South Carolinian. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, a potential 2024 presidential candidate, says she is preparing a lawsuit. And J.D. Vance, a conservative running for a U.S. Senate seat in Ohio, is calling on businesses to ignore mandates he describes as Washingtons attempt to bully and coerce citizens.

Only mass civil disobedience will save us from Joe Bidens naked authoritarianism, Vance says.

Biden is hardly backing down. In a visit to a school Friday, he accused the governors of being cavalier with the health of young Americans, and when asked about legal challenges, he retorted, Have at it.

The opposition follows Bidens announcement Thursday of a major plan to tame the coronavirus as the highly contagious Delta variant drives 1,500 deaths and 150,000 cases a day. Biden is mandating that all employers with more than 100 workers require their employees to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly, affecting about 80 million Americans. Another 17 million workers at health facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid also will have to be vaccinated, as will all employees of the executive branch and contractors who do business with the federal government.

The move brought Republican outrage from state capitals, Congress and the campaign trail, including from many who have supported vaccinations and have urged their constituents to take the shots .

The vaccine itself is life-saving, but this unconstitutional move is terrifying, tweeted Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves.

Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw, who has promoted the vaccines safety to his constituents, said, The right path is built upon explaining, educating and building trust, including explaining the risks/benefits/pros/cons in an honest way so a person can make their own decision.

More than 208 million Americans have received at least one vaccine dose, but some 80 million remain unvaccinated, driving infections.