The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Sunday, October 24, 2021 1:00 am

    Scented spray tied to deaths recalled

    Associated Press

    NEW YORK  U.S. health officials may have solved the mystery of how four people in different states came down with a serious tropical disease even though none had traveled internationally: an aromatherapy spray imported from India.

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said investigators found the same type of bacteria that causes the disease, melioidosis, in a spray bottle found in one of the patients homes.

    The four people were from Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota and Texas. Two of them, one a child in Georgia, died.

    The product is labeled Better Homes & Gardens Lavender & Chamomile Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones, the CDC said. It was sold in 55 Walmart stores and on Walmarts website starting in February and until Thursday.

    The Consumer Product Safety Commission and Walmart issued a recall Friday for 3,900 bottles of the spray in six scents. Officials are investigating whether other scents and brands may pose a risk.

    Share this article

    Email story

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required
    Newsletters  