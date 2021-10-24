Sunday, October 24, 2021 1:00 am
Scented spray tied to deaths recalled
Associated Press
NEW YORK U.S. health officials may have solved the mystery of how four people in different states came down with a serious tropical disease even though none had traveled internationally: an aromatherapy spray imported from India.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said investigators found the same type of bacteria that causes the disease, melioidosis, in a spray bottle found in one of the patients homes.
The four people were from Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota and Texas. Two of them, one a child in Georgia, died.
The product is labeled Better Homes & Gardens Lavender & Chamomile Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones, the CDC said. It was sold in 55 Walmart stores and on Walmarts website starting in February and until Thursday.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission and Walmart issued a recall Friday for 3,900 bottles of the spray in six scents. Officials are investigating whether other scents and brands may pose a risk.
