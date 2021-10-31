World sets aside spots to honor virus victims

BERGAMO, Italy  The Italian city that suffered the brunt of COVID-19s first deadly wave is dedicating a vivid memorial to the pandemic dead: A grove of trees, creating oxygen in a park opposite the hospital where so many died, unable to breathe.

Bergamo, in northern Italy, is among the many communities around the globe dedicating memorials to commemorate lives lost in a pandemic that is nearing the terrible threshold of 5 million confirmed dead.

Some have been drawn from artists ideas or civic group proposals, but others are spontaneous displays of grief and frustration. Everywhere, the task of creating collective memorials is fraught, with the pandemic far from vanquished and new dead still being mourned.

Memorial flags, hearts, ribbons: These simple objects have stood in for virus victims, representing lost lives in eye-catching memorials from London to Washington D.C., and Brazil to South Africa.

The collective impact of white flags covering 20 acres on the National Mall in the U.S. capital was literally breathtaking, representing the more than 740,000 Americans killed by COVID-19, the highest official national death toll in the world.

One honored 80-year-old Carey Alexander Washington of South Carolina, who was vaccinated and contracted the virus while still working as a clinical psychologist in March. His 6-year-old granddaughter Izzy collapsed in grief when she found her papas flag  a moment captured by a photographer and shared on Twitter.

Families like mine, were still grieving, said Washingtons daughter, Tanya, who traveled from Atlanta to see the memorial. It was important to witness that honor that was being given to them. It gave a voice to all our loved ones that have been lost.

A memorial wall in London similarly conveys the scale of loss, with pink and red hearts painted by bereaved loved ones on a wall along the River Thames. Walking the memorials length without pausing to read names and inscriptions takes a full nine minutes. The hearts represent the over 140,000 coronavirus deaths in Britain, Europes second-highest toll after Russia; like elsewhere in the world, the actual number is estimated to be much higher:160,000.

It shocks people, said Fran Hall, a spokeswoman for the COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice. She lost her husband, Steve Mead, in September 2020, the day before his 66th birthday. Every time we are here, people stop and talk to us, and quite often they are moved to tears as they are walking by, and thank us.

In Brazils capital, relatives of COVID-19 victims planted thousands of white flags in front of Brazils Congress in a one-day, emotion-laden action meant to raise awareness of Brazils toll of more than 600,000, the second-highest in the world.

And in South Africa, blue and white ribbons are tied to a fence at the St. James Presbyterian Church in Bedford Gardens, east of Johannesburg, to remember the countrys 89,000 dead: each blue ribbon counting for 10 lives, white for one.