3 snow leopards with COVID-19 die at Lincoln Children’s Zoo

LINCOLN, Neb.  Three snow leopards have died at the Lincoln Children's Zoo in Nebraska of complications from COVID-19.

The zoo made the announcement in a Facebook post Friday, describing the deaths of the three leopards  named Ranney, Everest, and Makalu as truly heartbreaking."

The zoo began treating the leopards and two Sumatran tigers for the virus last month. The zoo said the tigers, Axl and Kumar, have made a recovery.

The zoo said it remains open to the public and continues to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to humans and animals.

Zoos across the country, including at the St. Louis Zoo and the Denver Zoo, have battled COVID-19 outbreaks among their animals.