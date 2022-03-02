Vaccine protected kids from omicron

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine gave children 5 and older strong protection against hospitalization and death even during the omicron surge that hit youngsters especially hard, U.S. health officials reported Tuesday.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention come a day after a study of New York children suggested the vaccine may not be as effective in 5- to 11-year-olds as in older kids – especially at blocking milder infections.

That data raised the question of whether kid-sized doses given to those under 12 might be too low.

But the CDC said data from multiple other states suggests the issue isn't children's ages or dose size – it's omicron. Vaccination generally is less effective against the hugely contagious omicron variant than earlier versions of the coronavirus – and vaccinations for 5- to 11-year-olds began just weeks before omicron began circulating.

“As a parent of a very young child, I think I would do everything to keep them out of the emergency department in the middle of the night,” CDC epidemiologist Ruth Link-Gelles said. “What we see from the data that we have is that the vaccine continues to provide good protection against more severe outcomes.”

Pediatricians say the back-and-forth results may seem confusing but that parents need to understand the shots are still the best way to prevent serious illness.

“If you're vaccinated, you may get a mild infection and we're just going to have to learn to live with that,” said Dr. Paul Offit of the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

He said youngsters admitted to his hospital with severe COVID-19 are the unvaccinated “and it's hard to watch.”

The CDC reported Tuesday that between April and early January there were nine deaths related to COVID-19 among vaccinated children ages 5 to 17 – compared with 121 deaths among unvaccinated children that age.