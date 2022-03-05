Large cities eliminating COVID-19 restrictions

NEW YORK – New York City and Los Angeles are lifting some of their strictest COVID-19 prevention measures as officials in big cities around the U.S. push for a return to normalcy after two grueling years of the pandemic.

New York City, which has long prided itself as having the nation's toughest COVID-19 safety protocols, will do away with several of its mandates next week, including required masking in public schools and vaccination requirements at restaurants, entertainment and cultural venues, the mayor announced Friday.

On the other side of the country, residents in Los Angeles County were no longer required as of Friday to wear masks at restaurants, bars, gyms, shops and other businesses, though the city of Los Angeles is still requiring many indoor businesses to verify that their patrons are fully vaccinated.

The moves to ease the mandates come as government officials around the U.S. have been easing COVID-19 guidelines and signaling that the risk of virus spread is retreating – at least for now.

Illinois lifted mask requirements for many indoor spaces on Monday, and Boston will lift similar rules on Saturday. Chicago stopped requiring proof of vaccination to dine in restaurants. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last week that most Americans can now safely take a break from wearing masks, including students.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, declaring it was time to “celebrate” as he stood in Times Square on Friday, said the city needed to recover and that “we are not going to allow COVID to define us.”

“We're far from out of the woods. COVID is still here. But we are beating it back,” Adams said.

He invited “people from Canada, from Arkansas, from New Zealand, from anywhere else,” to visit and spend money and implored New Yorkers to “go out this weekend and go dine.”

The Democratic mayor said he was confident that it would be safe, starting Monday, to send children and teachers to school unmasked and no longer require some businesses to check guests' vaccine cards.

The decision to ease rules in Los Angeles County aligns with new California guidelines unveiled allowing vaccinated or unvaccinated people to choose to go without face coverings in most places.

Masks are still required in all K-12 school districts until March 12. After that, districts may maintain their own mask requirements. Business owners also can choose to require masks for customers and employees.

At Coffee Fix in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles, owner Tae Kim said the change in masking rules has been a bit confusing for customers.

One customer Taylor Lewis, who was wearing her mask, said it was “so nice seeing people's faces” but she would continue to wear her mask out of habit in indoor places.

“With the ever-changing facts that are given to us I see the good in wearing it,” she said.