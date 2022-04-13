Panel raises doubts on youth suicide screening

An influential U.S. group is raising doubts about routine suicide screening for children and teens even as others call for urgent attention to youth mental health.

In draft guidance posted Tuesday, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force said there's not enough evidence to recommend routinely screening kids who show no obvious signs of being suicidal. The document is open for public comment until May 9, and opposing voices are already weighing in.

Many experts agree with the group's assessment that more research is urgently needed but argue that there's no evidence that screening – asking kids whether they've ever considered or attempted suicide – could cause harm.

“In the meantime, what are you going to do with this mental health crisis? You cannot turn a blind eye,'' said psychologist Lisa Horowitz of the National Institute of Mental Health.

Abundant reports suggest kids' mental health has suffered during the pandemic, with troubling numbers of suicide attempts and increases in depression, anxiety, eating disorders and other signs of distress.

“Certainly, we all share the same concern about wanting to minimize this risk for young people and to intervene effectively so that we can prevent these consequences,'' said task force member Martha Kubik, a professor of nursing at George Mason University. But she said suicide screening in kids who aren't obviously troubled could lead to stigma and needless anxiety.

The task force's draft document recommends anxiety screening for ages 8 to 18, and echoes its previous advice for depression screening starting at age 12. Kubik said depression screening may catch some suicidal kids.

Suicide prevention experts say there's a common misconception that asking kids about suicide will plant the idea in their minds. They argue that open conversations will reduce suicide stigma and let kids know parents and trusted adults care about their wellbeing.

The suicide of a 12-year-old Elkhart girl last month left her close-knit family reeling and wondering whether they'd missed any signs. Rio Allred was a witty, bright-eyed seventh grader with a wicked laugh who loved books, sketching and video games.

They knew she was bothered by merciless bullying about her alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss. She developed it during the pandemic, shaved her head and only sometimes wore wigs or a hat. The family complained to school authorities and gave Rio a choice of transferring or home-schooling, but she wanted to stay put, said her mom, Nicole Ball.

“I never thought it would get to this point,” Ball said.

The family talked openly about tough subjects including suicide, and Ball says Rio had recently gone to a school counselor, worried about one of her friends self-harming.

But Ball says she thinks routine suicide screening by “somebody that's trained, on the outside looking in,'' might pick up things kids don't openly share, or signs that parents overlook.