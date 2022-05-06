FDA puts limits on J&J shot, cites clots

WASHINGTON – U.S. regulators on Thursday strictly limited who can receive Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine due to the ongoing risk of rare but serious blood clots.

The Food and Drug Administration said the shot should only be given to adults who cannot receive a different vaccine or specifically request J&J's vaccine. U.S. authorities for months have recommended that Americans get Pfizer or Moderna shots instead of J&J's vaccine.

FDA's vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks said the agency decided to restrict the vaccine after looking data again on the risks of life-threatening blood clots and concluding that they are limited to J&J's vaccine.

“If there's an alternative that appears to be equally effective in preventing severe outcomes from COVID-19, we'd rather see people opting for that,” Marks said. “But we've been careful to say that – compared to no vaccine – this is still a better option.”

The problem occurs in the first two weeks after vaccination, he added: “So if you had the vaccine six months ago, you can sleep soundly tonight knowing this isn't an issue.”

The FDA authorized J&J's shot in February 2021 for adults 18 and up.

The vaccine was initially considered an important tool in fighting the pandemic because it required only one shot. But the single-dose option proved less effective than two doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

In December, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Moderna and Pfizer shots over J&J's because of its safety issues.