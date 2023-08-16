Gov. Eric Holcomb supports GOP delegates choosing the lieutenant governor candidate — even if it’s against the gubernatorial nominee’s wishes.
“I always have,” he told reporters Tuesday.
The process has become an issue after conservative pastor Micah Beckwith announced he is running independently for lieutenant governor as a Republican, which will be chosen at the 2024 GOP state convention.
Typically in the past, a person wins the gubernatorial primary in May and then announces their choice for running mate, which delegates affirm at convention. But they don’t have to. They can choose anyone that files — and Beckwith is encouraging others to follow his lead.
This nonconventional approach has rankled some party insiders but all the candidates for governor and party leadership say there is no chance the process will be changed.
As for Holcomb, another reporter asked, “You don’t think the nominee’s choice should carry the day?”
“I think it’s both. I was fortunate to have the delegates support. And so that’s the way we approached it,” he said. “Typically, you would secure the nomination yourself as governor, and then post-primary, you would come out and say, even if it’s a badly kept secret, you would say, ‘This is my preference. Will you join me?’ And usually that’s been the case.”
“And that will be the case going forward,” he continued. “Now, if people want to announce earlier, that’s their prerogative. I didn’t."
