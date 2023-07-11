Indiana Office of Management and Budget senior official Justin McAdam will be the state’s next tax court judge, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Tuesday. McAdam is the office’s deputy director and its chief legal counsel.
“Justin’s vast knowledge of the law combined with his deep conviction to do what’s fair and just have been proven time and time again,” Holcomb said in a news release. “He has become an invaluable member of the team.”
McAdam replaces retiring Judge Martha Wentworth. His robing ceremony hasn’t yet been scheduled.
In his current role, McAdam advises the executive branch on tax and fiscal policy and provides additional guidance for the state’s nine finance-focused agencies. He also works with state lawmakers and more on policy, according to the release.
McAdam has “guided the administration to make sound financial decisions benefiting our constituents by helping to maintain a fiscally healthy state and AAA credit rating,” Holcomb said. That’s the highest rating possible.
