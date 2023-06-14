Gijs Hovius’ hat trick propelled Fort Wayne FC to a 4-0 thrashing of the Dayton Dutch Lions Wednesday in USL League Two Valley Division play at DOC Stadium in West Carrollton, Ohio.
Facing the Dutch Lions on the road for the second time in eight days, Fort Wayne FC (5-0-2, 17 points) fared much better Wednesday than in last week’s trip to the Gem City, when the clubs played to a scoreless draw.
Hovius’ three-goal night marked the first time in club history a player scored three goals in a single game in USL2 play. Hovius also assisted on Seth Antwi’s goal late in the second half to give FWFC its final tally.
Fort Wayne moved seven points clear of idle Toledo Villa FC (3-1-1, 10 points) atop the Valley Division standings. The four-goal victory margin tied for the largest of the season for FWFC, matching its 4-0 victory at FC Buffalo on May 20.
Fort Wayne ran its unbeaten streak against Valley Division opponents to 14 matches dating back to last season. FWFC last suffered a loss in division play on June 11, 2022, a 2-1 home defeat against South Bend.
In Wednesday’s victory, Fort Wayne extended its shutout streak against Dayton (0-5-1) to 493 minutes. FWFC hasn’t allowed a Dutch Lions goal since the 2021 season. The victory decreased Fort Wayne’s magic number to clinch the first playoff berth in club history to eight points.