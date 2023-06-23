Post-pandemic educational performance is declining, and adolescents report higher rates of mental health crises such as depression and suicidal ideation, according to the Indiana Youth Institute.
The Indiana Youth Institute presented its concerns Wednesday at a Commission on Improving the Status of Children meeting. The commission was formed in 2013 and includes members from the governor’s office, the justice system, state agencies and the Legislature.
Taylor Johnson, the policy and data advocacy manager for the Indiana Youth Institute, said overall child well-being in Indiana ranks 24th in the country. This is an improvement from past years, he said, when Indiana ranked 28th or 29th.
To measure how traumatic events affect children, Johnson used the term “adverse childhood experiences” to describe instances of abuse or neglect.
Two out of every 5 children experience an adverse experience, with 1 out of every 5 experiencing multiple adverse experiences. Hoosiers have a higher incidence of adverse childhood experiences compared with the rest of the Midwest, Johnson said.
Although one adverse experience might not affect a child, the experiences compound, the experts said. The more adverse experiences a child has, the more likely they are to have negative life outcomes such as substance abuse or obesity.
In the face of high incidence of childhood trauma, Indiana is seeing a gap in health care providers, with many counties classifying as underserved in areas of dentistry, primary care and mental health.
Parents often forgo care for their children as well. From 2020 to 2021, half of parents who chose to forgo care said it was because of difficulty getting an appointment, with another 36% saying cost was a barrier.
Johnson also talked about a lack of adequate support in school, where the ratios of students to school counselors, psychologists, nurses and social workers were behind the national average.
Bernice Corley, a commission member and the executive director of the Indiana Public Defender Council, said she saw a lack of support staff when she worked for the Department of Education.
“There are so many schools that do not have … a school nurse,” she said.
Lindsay Weaver, state health commissioner, talked about positive developments in the effort to improve school support, saying 20 counties have opted in for funding for a school health liaison to fill the gaps.
Another aspect of youth issues was depression and suicidal ideation.
According to Indiana Youth Institute data, 1 out of every 3 students from seventh to 12th grades reported experiencing persistent sadness and hopelessness. One out of seven students made a plan to commit suicide.
The mental health data is even more dire for students who identify as gay, lesbian or bisexual.
In 2021, 80% of respondents said they were depressed, 65% said they considered attempting suicide and a little over 20% said they actually attempted suicide.
Another significant trend from the Indiana Youth Institute data was a decline in positive education metrics following the pandemic.
These include decreases in IREAD and ILEARN scores, declining graduation rates and college enrollment, and a decrease in 21st Century Scholars – the state’s financial aid program for low-income students exploring postsecondary education – which saw only half of eligible students enroll.
Across the board, these decreases were more pronounced in Black, Hispanic and Pacific Islander students.
