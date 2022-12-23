Today’s games
Buffalo at Chicago, 1 p.m. Snow, strong winds, bone-chilling temps in forecast. Perfect for Bills. Bills 21-10
Cincinnati at New England, 1 p.m. Bengals have won six straight, Patriots a national joke. Bengals 27-20
Detroit at Carolina, 1 p.m. Lions 6-1 in last seven and threatening to make playoffs. Lions 24-21
New Orleans at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Browns have their QB back while Saints are using a rotation. Browns 18-15
Atlanta at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Ravens are hurting at quarterback and receiver, but face rookie QB. Ravens 15-13
Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Titans have lost four straight and their QB. Texans are no walkover. Titans 17-13
N.Y. Giants at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Giants stopped their slide and now face incredibly resilient Vikings. Vikings 27-21
Seattle at Kansas City, 1 p.m. Chiefs are fighting for top seed while Seahawks are fighting slide. Chiefs 30-21
Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. 49ers defense will be too much for Commanders’ average offense. 49ers 23-14
Philadelphia at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. Hurts is out, so Minshew, defense must step up. Eagles 21-18
Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m. Steelers will honor late Franco Harris with immaculate performance. Steelers 23-20
Sunday’s games
Green Bay at Miami, 1 p.m. Dolphins have lost three straight on road, but get well at home. Dolphins 30-21
Denver at L.A. Rams, 4:30 p.m. This matchup puts a downer on Christmas Day. Bah, humbug! Broncos 10-9
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 8:20 p.m. Tom Brady facing first losing season so look for big effort. Buccaneers 24-19
L.A. Chargers at Indianapolis, 8:15 p.m. (Mon) Colts starting Nick Foles at QB. Chargers making move. Chargers 27-14
Last week: 13-3; Season: 139-83-2
– Mark Jaworski, The Journal Gazette