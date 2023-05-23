Reid Sproat’s headed goal in the 89th minute helped Fort Wayne FC forge a 2-2 draw against Cleveland Force SC on Tuesday night in a USL League Two Valley Division match at DiSanto Field on the campus of Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.
Cleveland (0-0-2) scored in the 66th minute when Marco Valentic’s shot found the bottom corner of the net past goalkeeper Aurie Briscoe, snapping a 559-minute shutout streak against Valley Division opponents dating back to the 2022 season.
Joe Kouadio tied the match at 1-1 in the 75th minute, but the Force retook the lead just two minutes later and looked destined to snap Fort Wayne’s (2-0-1) unbeaten streak in division play. But Sproat’s header kept FWFC unbeaten in its last 10 matches against divisional foes.
With seven points through three matches, Fort Wayne now leads the Valley Division by four points over second-place Kings Hammer FC (1-1-0, 3 points). FWFC returns to the Buckeye State on Saturday, taking on Toledo Villa FC at Paul Hotmer Field on the campus of the University of Toledo.
Fort Wayne FC announced Tuesday that it added a friendly match to its schedule. The club will host Liquid Football, a first-year club in the Midwest Premier League, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 3. Liquid Football (1-2-0, 3 points) currently sits in a six-way tie for second place in the nine-team Great Lakes East Conference.