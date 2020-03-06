Glenbrook carousel sold, to close

If you want to make one last memory by taking a last spin on the carousel at Fort Wayne's Glenbrook Square Mall – you'd better do it soon.

The ride that has long graced the space near the ground-floor entrance to J.C. Penney is closing down and leaving by March 31, a spokeswoman for its owner confirmed Thursday.

Lindsey Corbin, vice president of Fun Brands in Scottsdale, Arizona, said the carousel, at the mall since 2006, has been sold and will be disassembled and moved.

“I have no information where it's going,” she said.

Corbin, who said she was a former Fort Wayne resident, said “I have no comment” when asked why the ride was leaving. She said the company has leased the space for the ride in the mall.

According to posts on its Facebook page and online news reports, Fun Brands in recent years has shut down or moved other mall carousels.

They include one at The Crossroads Mall in Portage, Michigan, which landed at an outdoor fair in South Florida. Carousels at Valley Fair Mall in Minnesota, Towne West Square in Kansas and RiverGate Mall in Nashville, Tennessee, were removed.

Michelle Wassen of Fort Wayne, who ran the ride at Glenbrook for nearly 13 years until last March, said the carousels are difficult to maintain and can be expensive to repair.

In addition, she said, mall traffic has been in decline for several years because of the advent of online shopping and the economy in general, making the carousel less profitable.

“I don't think they (the owners) had the means and the knowledge and the want-to” to keep the carousel going, Wassen said. Fun Brands also has other lines of child-oriented entertainment, including bouncy houses, which remain popular, she said.

But she can't shake the memory of one particular day weeks after the ride's opening. That's when 2,224 people rode the carousel in a single day.

“It was so cool to see it full of people,” Wassen said.

The closing “is a bummer,” she said. “It does sadden me.”

rsalter@jg.net