Man gets trapped in conveyor belt, killed

A man died Thursday afternoon after he got trapped inside an aerial conveyor belt at a Wayne Trace industrial site.

Fort Wayne police were called to Custom Maintenance Solutions at 2536 Wayne Trace around 4 p.m. on a report that someone was trapped inside a conveyor belt. Sgt. Ed Black said at the scene that the victim had died and that technicians were continuing to extract his body from the machinery.

The victim was not identified and the incident is not considered criminal in nature, Black said.

It is the second fatal industrial accident in less than two months, after a death at the BF Goodrich plant near Woodburn Jan 28.

The case remains under investigation.

jduffy@jg.net