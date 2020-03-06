City rates well in prosperity study

Fort Wayne scored three Top 10 rankings in a national study of prosperity achieved since the Great Recession, according to data released Thursday by The Brookings Institution.

But the city was almost dead last in median earnings growth, ranking 82nd of 86 metropolitan areas, the report found.

Brookings, a nonprofit public policy organization in Washington, D.C., divided the nation's 192 largest metro areas into three categories: very large, large and mid-sized.

Fort Wayne is one of the 86 mid-sized cities – defined as having populations between 250,000 and 500,000. Brookings ranked performance by comparing cities with those of similar size.

The Summit City placed fourth in productivity, seventh in prosperity and eighth in standard of living. All three comparisons are based on changes from 2008 to 2018. The Metro Monitor 2020 report also compared data from 2017 to 2018 to reflect cities' recent momentum.

The authors calculated prosperity by comparing “changes in the average wealth and income produced by an economy.” The three data sets used were standard of living, productivity and average annual wage.

Rachel Blakeman, director of Purdue University Fort Wayne's Community Research Institute, noted the mid-sized category provided the most competition.

Productivity growth – where Fort Wayne finished No. 4 – was a highlight but not totally unexpected, she said. The region's economy relies heavily on manufacturing, which has added jobs and invested in technology since the depths of the last recession.

Not every measure was positive, however.

“We sort of cover the field in terms and high performance and low performance,” Blakeman said.

Fort Wayne's median earnings declined by almost 12% during the decade studied, placing it near the bottom of the rankings, with only five of 85 other cities finishing lower.

“There are obviously market constraints, but we have positioned ourselves as low-wage across the board,” Blakeman said. “And, at some point, that's going to bite us.”

On further reflection, she conceded that it already has.

The most educated people, those who can command the highest wages, tend to be the most mobile, Blakeman said. Fort Wayne doesn't know how many professionals it has lost after they researched the city's job prospects and decided to pursue careers elsewhere, she added.

Fort Wayne also scored relatively poorly in inclusion, ranking 64th of 86. Inclusion measured how the benefits of growth and prosperity within a city are distributed among individuals.

“Inclusive growth enables more people to invest in their skills and to purchase more goods and services,” the report said. “Thus, inclusive growth can increase human capital and raise aggregate demand, boosting prosperity and growth.”

The category was calculated using measures of median earnings, the percentage of people earning less than half local median wages and the employment rate.

Although someone might quibble with which data were used to factor various categories, the rankings are valid because all cities were evaluated on the same criteria, Blakeman said.

John Sampson, the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership's president and CEO, said the region has made progress and should celebrate that.

He added, however, “We've got a ways to go.”

Sampson singled out the inclusion ranking as an issue that needs to be addressed locally.

“In our efforts to achieve prosperity, if the whole community doesn't enjoy that, we have a problem,” he said, adding that the community needs to address issues that prevent everyone from benefiting from economic growth.

One of those obstacles, he said, is that fewer local residents have educations beyond high school as compared with those in many other cities.

The Regional Partnership works to increase business investment in the region. That effort includes a focus on increasing the percentage of residents with college degrees and professional credentials. A skilled workforce makes the region more attractive to employers and helps increase median earnings.

The opioid crisis and lack of available housing stock are among other factors contributing to the inclusion problem, Sampson said. Those issues are being addressed by other local organizations, he added.

Blakeman said the Brookings report is a reminder of persistent problems that need to be addressed.

“Unfortunately, the low wage numbers don't startle me anymore,” she said of the city's poor performance in that category.

What would startle Blakeman? Hearing conversations among local business leaders that the region needs to correct the problem, she said.

“It's not any one employer's problem to solve,” she added. “We need more people with bachelor's degrees. ... The education of your workforce drives its income.”

