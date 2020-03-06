Jefferson Pointe renovations underway; Trader Joe's a possibility

Five retail spaces at Jefferson Pointe are being renovated, and word is that it's to make way for a Trader Joe's.

That's what a contractor's representative seeking a permit from the Allen County Building Department told officials there, John Caywood, building commissioner, confirmed Friday.

Caywood said he did not have "direct knowledge" that the high-concept California-based supermarket chain specializing in organic and exotic foods was creating a Trader Joe's at the southwest Fort Wayne location.

However, the permit indicates a consolidation of five spaces at Jefferson Pointe. A map on the website of RED Development, the upscale shopping center's owner, indicates at least 15,000 vacant square feet -- the size of a typical market, according to online reporting on Trader Joe's.

Nearby tenants say their understanding is that the renovations are for a Trader Joe's.

Christi Atkins of Louie's Tux Shop, next to Panera bakery and restaurant, said the space formerly occupied by that shop was part of the area being remodeled.

"They are putting that (the store's former space) toward Trader Joe's," she said.

Louie's has moved to a space next to the Chipotle's restaurant, behind Eddie Bauer and across the street from Jos. A. Bank, she said.

The vacant spaces near the tuxedo shop include the former site of Claire's accessory store and space formerly occupied by Complete Health.

Complete Health has also moved to another space at Jefferson Pointe, according to a statement from Mallory Moskovitz, spokeswoman for RED Development.

She said she had no comment on whether Trader Joe's was coming to the center. Her statement attributed the moves by the two businesses to a two-phase project that is extending a road and providing curbside parking through what had been a pedestrian walkway in the middle of the shopping center.

If Trader Joe's comes to Jefferson Pointe, the store would be the first in northeast Indiana and the second in the state. The nearest Trader Joe's markets are in Indianapolis and in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

