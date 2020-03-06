YMCA to take over Great Kids program

A Fort Wayne organization that provides training for area professionals who work with children and youth is getting a new organizational structure – and more than $1 million in funding.

Great Kids Make Great Communities has been operated out of the office of Allen County Superior Court Family Relations Judge Charles F. Pratt for many years. But now it will become an independent nonprofit corporation managed under the auspices of the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne.

The new relationship was underscored Thursday with the announcement of a new four-year $1.05 million grant from the Foellinger Foundation that will support the transition.

Great Kids' activities include an annual fall conference that has attracted more than 1,000 people in recent years, a leadership training academy, programs on the impact of trauma on young people and a community lecture series.

Pratt said the organization aims to provide national-level expertise focusing on positive youth development strategies in a nearby and affordable format to employees of area agencies that often have limited training budgets.

He said he is in the process of deciding about retiring. But it's also important to him to plan to sustain the organization co-founded with Kathleen Rusher, “so that it isn't personality-driven or individually driven.”

Pratt added that he hasn't decided to retire this year. “But I know I will be stepping away within (the) grant period” announced Thursday, he said.

Cheryl Taylor, Foellinger's president, said the fit between Great Kids, the YMCA and the foundation is a good one because they all support youth development and the strengthening of families.

“We think this is a critical effort to provide excellent education and training to people who provide the actual service of working with children,” she said.

The Y will make office space available to Great Kids for a small rental fee at its administrative office at 347 W. Berry St., Taylor said.

“The collaboration of the two organizations ensures a lasting impact on the lives of youth and families,” she added.

Foellinger has provided $11.4 million in support of both Great Kids and the YMCA since 1980.

The grant announced Thursday is considered one of the foundation's Signature Grants, four large grants the foundation has been awarding to certain organizations and programs serving youth for several years, Taylor said.

