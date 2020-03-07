114 new homes in St. Joseph Township proposed

A Harlan-based builder has proposed 114 homes in five contiguous areas along Wheelock and Notestine roads in St. Joseph Township.

Quality Crafted Homes, through its representative Duane Kees, has proposed two villa developments, The Villas at Applegate Manor and The Villas at Tega Cay, plus two single-family home areas, Applegate Manor and Tega Cay.

Also part of the proposal is an area with larger lots called Applegate Hollow.

The homes are proposed to be built on land south of Notestine and east of Wheelock. The location is also north of Eby Road.

According to applications filed with the Department of Planning Services, Tega Cay is to have 29 lots, while 22 are planned for Applegate Manor. Twenty villas are planned for Applegate Manor and 29 for Tega Cay. Fourteen lots are in Applegate Hollow.

The developments are proposed for 77.27 acres now zoned agricultural.

The developer seeks rezoning to single-family residential and approval of primary development plans.

No lot or home prices are included in planning applications. Kees could not be reached Friday afternoon.

The plans will be considered by the Allen County Plan Commission during a public hearing at 1 p.m. April 9 in Room 25 of Citizens Square.

