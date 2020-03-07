Garrett Middle School student wins regional spelling bee

Jude Hoeffel misspelled 10 words Saturday on his way to winning the Journal Gazette 66th annual Regional Spelling Bee presented by STAR Financial Bank.

But the Garrett Middle School eighth grader persisted into the 27th round before correctly spelling the winning word: farrier.

"I got into the mindset that if I lost, I really wasn't losing anything," Jude said, explaining his confident approach that often led him to immediately start reciting letters rather than following competitors' example of requesting definitions, word usage and country of origin.

National spelling bee rules require the winner to be the only one to correctly spell a word in two consecutive rounds. When round 11 ended Saturday, only Jude and Titiksha Gorhe, a Lincoln Elementary School sixth grader, remained.

Susan Alderman, who read and defined the contestants' words, confessed at one point late in the bee that the words were not only difficult to spell, they were difficult for her to pronounce, too.

After the contest ended, Alderman said the rules allow judges to "move around" within the list, including skipping some beginning words deemed too easy. She jumped ahead in the list when the field narrowed from the original 15 to two.

That's when a futility streak set in.

As one judge later commented about the words, "They got really hard really fast."

Over the next 15 rounds, the two remaining spellers battled for the upper hand. Each had two opportunities to win but failed to spell a final word correctly, which allowed the other speller to reenter the competition and put Jude and Titiksha on an even standing.

During some rounds – including 15, 16, 17, 24 and 25 – they both misspelled their given words.

After reaching the provided list's end during the 25th round, Alderman doubled back to some words she later described as "medium level," finally giving the finalists an opportunity to bring the bee to a conclusion.

"I was starting to think maybe it will end in a tie or something – or maybe it just won't end," Jude said afterward.

In fact, after Jude spelled the winning word, the auditorium was silent for a few moments while everyone was waiting for the dreaded ding signaling the offered spelling was incorrect. The 100 or so people in the auditorium on the Purdue University Fort Wayne campus seemed unsure what to do before finally breaking into applause.

Jude, of course, was all smiles.

The 13-year-old represented DeKalb County. About 10 people, including his parents, sister and writing teacher cheered him to victory. Titiksha, 12, represented Kosciusko County.

Among the other competitors was Ava Rowe, a seventh grader who represented Whitley County. She was eliminated in the second round.

Ava, who was born blind, studied the spelling words in Braille, a system that transforms letters into raised dots on a page. Her love of spelling also prompted her to join Indian Springs Middle School's Spell Bowl team. Ava, who is soft-spoken, admitted that it's easier for her to write words for those competitions than correctly spell them aloud into a microphone for the spelling bee.

Reading has helped Ava expand her vocabulary. She's currently devouring a book about Helen Keller, a political activist who was born both blind and deaf.

Jude's favorite hobbies also include reading. He loves Spiderman comics, among other books. He lifts weights and plays video games. He also throws discus and shot put on his school's track and field team.

"He's always loved to read, a huge vocabulary," said his mother, Marcia Hoeffel. "I think that really helps in spelling. And he has a great memory. He's one of those people who sees a word once and remembers how to spell it."

The first-place prize package includes a trip to Washington, D.C., where Jude will represent the region in the 93rd Annual Scripps National Spelling Bee at the end of May.

A farrier, by the way, is "a craftsman who trims and shoes horses' hooves."

