Indications point to Trader Joe's

Five retail spaces at Jefferson Pointe are being renovated, and word is that it's to make way for a Trader Joe's.

That's what a contractor's representative seeking a permit from the Allen County Building Department told officials there, John Caywood, building commissioner, confirmed Friday.

Caywood said he did not have “direct knowledge” that the high-concept California-based supermarket chain specializing in organic, plant-based and exotic foods was creating a Trader Joe's at the southwest Fort Wayne location.

However, the permit indicates a consolidation of five spaces at Jefferson Pointe. A map on the website of RED Development, the upscale shopping center's owner, indicates at least 15,000 vacant square feet at the remodeling location – the size of a typical market, according to online reporting on Trader Joe's.

Nearby tenants say their understanding is that the renovations are for a Trader Joe's.

Christi Atkins of Louie's Tux Shop next to Panera bakery and restaurant said the space formerly occupied by that shop was part of the area being remodeled.

“They are putting that (the store's former space) toward Trader Joe's,” she said.

Louie's has moved to a space next to the Chipotle restaurant, behind Eddie Bauer and across the street from Jos. A. Bank, she said.

The vacant spaces near the tuxedo shop include the former site of Claire's, a women's accessory store, and space formerly occupied by Complete Health.

Complete Health has also moved to another space at Jefferson Pointe, according to an email from Mallory Moskovitz, spokeswoman for RED Development in Phoenix.

She said she had no comment on whether Trader Joe's is coming to the center.

Her email attributed the moves by the two businesses to a two-phase project that is extending a road through what had been a pedestrian walkway in the middle of the shopping center. The project also is providing curbside parking.

“Jefferson Pointe recently completed the first phase of a development project to extend the internal road to the public,” Moskovitz's email said.

“The first phase was centered around building a two-lane road and accompanying pedestrian-friendly sidewalks leading from the AMC Theater down to Eddie Bauer and into the South Parking Lot. The second phase, to be done this spring, will extend the road from in front of Eddie Bauer through the central courtyard and up to the North Parking Lot.

“Because of this, some tenants have relocated on the property, including Louie's Tux and Complete Health, (which have moved) to the center of the development.”

If Trader Joe's comes to Jefferson Pointe, the store would be the first in northeast Indiana and the second in the state. The nearest Trader Joe's markets are in Indianapolis and Kalamazoo, Michigan.

A company representative did not respond Friday to a call for comment. But Fort Wayne-area residents have made no secret of their desire for a Trader Joe's.

The “Fort Wayne Wants a Trader Joe's” page on Facebook has nearly 6,800 followers. They share stories about road trips to other cities to shop and favorite products from TJ's, as they refer to the market.

Fans share their love of the store's Macaroni and Cheese, bottled Bellinis, dried plantain crisps and Everything But the Bagel seasoning, which was named the most popular Trader Joe's product in Indiana in an online state-by-state poll.

Several potential customers also report they've frequently posted requests on a company-run page that asks for store location suggestions.

When the former Kroger supermarket on North Anthony Boulevard was closed, neighbors there pleaded at a public meeting for a Trader Joe's – though the building was torn down and not replaced.

Trader Joe's recently opened new stores in Tempe, Arizona, and Cherry Hill, New Jersey. North Hollywood, California, and New York City's East Village also had stores open in the last few months.

In other Jefferson Pointe news, M. Vince Nail Spa is slated to open in late spring between Old Navy and Chipotle, Moskovitz's email said. The 3,800-square-foot salon will feature a wine bar, 26 manicure stations and four semiprivate pedicure rooms with a total of 24 chairs.

rsalter@jg.net