Science Central's Doctor Day building dreams for future medical professionals

Veronica Gabriel remembers a time when her self-confidence was shaky. She felt then like she didn't have many options in life.

The Fort Wayne mother of two wants to make sure her kids never feel that way.

So when 7-year-old Saiuri asks whether she can be a doctor, an astronaut, a pianist, an artist, "somebody who makes cartoons," a missionary, the mayor, the president AND an engineer, her mother says, "Yes, you can."

She also encourages 10-year-old Rovenio, who has slightly more modest ambitions, to dream big. He wants to be a geologist, a race car driver, a soccer player and an inventor.

Gabriel was one of hundreds of parents who took their children to the Fort Wayne Medical Society Alliance's 25th Annual Doctor's Day at Science Central. About 1,800 people typically attend the free event that allows kids to learn about healthy living and medical occupations.

Activities included an opportunity to touch a human spinal cord, heart and brain. Gabriel's two children took the challenge.

"You would think it feels like an eraser" based on how a human brain looks, fifth grader Rovenio said. "But it doesn't."

Saiuri, a second grader, described the brain's texture as "really squishy."

"It's not everybody who gets to feel a brain," Rovenio said, lapsing into seen-it-all, big-brother mode. "As long as you have gloves on, you're safe."

Kendra Hollenbeck, a first-year medical student at Indiana University's Fort Wayne campus, said most kids are fascinated by the human organs.

"They all say, 'Eww, gross.' And then they want to touch it anyway," she said. "They all act super interested, and they ask if (the organs are) real."

Maria Krach, the career fair's chairwoman, said this year's event included an added emphasis on hand-washing in response to the coronavirus epidemic.

Protecting his kids from COVID-19 was on Seth Kuckuck's mind. He brought out-of-town relatives along to Science Central with his wife and two daughters.

Kuckuck repeatedly reminded 4-year-old Rylee not to touch her face, but it was a losing battle.

"People should be practicing those hygiene things, regardless," he said. "I think it's something everyone should be aware of."

Kuckuck does want to expose his girls to career options.

Robyn, 6, wants to be a doctor or a lawyer. "It goes back and forth," Kuckuck said.

Rylee, who got to brush the teeth of a dragon puppet, isn't thinking about occupations yet. But there's time.

"The whole goal is to give them the tools they need to succeed," Kuckuck said.

David Cherry, 7, already has his professional path figured out. The aspiring zookeeper loves dolphins, sea turtles and fish.

"We spend a lot of time at the zoo," said his mom, Amanda Cherry.

By learning a little more about medicine, David was preparing to help animals when they get sick.

Jordan Payne, a third grader, was more interested Saturday in the emergency vehicles in the parking lot.

The 9-year-old checked out an ambulance's interior as he and his grandmother waited for a helicopter to land. Parkview Samaritan and Lutheran Air crews offered tours of the medical helicopters that transport critically ill patients from accident sites and from community hospitals to larger, better-equipped facilities.

Jordan, who loves science, just might cure cancer someday.

"I want to be the person who makes the medicines," he said of his career goals. "It just looks cool."

