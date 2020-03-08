Festival celebrates time change

Sitting in the red tulip chairs Saturday evening, Chris and Rod Pranger took in the view from the seventh floor of the Ash Skyline Plaza, a view that gave a peek at the Allen County Courthouse and more than a good glimpse of the Lincoln Bank Tower.

Music from DJ Adam Meyer provided a soft electronic beat as the sun went down across downtown rooftops. The setting sun would give way to a night sky for Alec Johnson's accompanying lighting projections on white sculptural pyramids in the atrium.

The chance to visit the Ash Brokerage building with its three-story atrium, terrace and other sleek facets was one of the attractions of Spring Forward Fest, a festival in its second year to (sort of) celebrate losing an hour. The Embassy Theatre was the event's main organizer.

Today, clocks spring forward an hour and if you don't remember, you may miss church or a weekly soccer game or just get fooled when you look at the clock and wonder what's going on.

“We lived for decades without having to change our clocks,” Chris Pranger said, “so this is just a nuisance.” Did she prefer Central time or Eastern Standard?

“Central,” she thought. “It seems like that's what we had before.” Her husband said now that he's retired, “it doesn't really matter.”

Another couple motivated to come downtown for the festival, in part to see the Ash building, were Bill and Julie Bunting of Fort Wayne.

“The building is awesome,” Bill Bunting said, “and the views are awesome, too. Views I've never seen in the city.”

He said he thought it was better to put up with the time change to be in sync with other surrounding states.

“I'm OK with it,” Julie Bunting said. “But it throws me off for about a week.”

The festival's epicenter was the Embassy Theatre, where Carly Myers, chief marketing officer, said Saturday she hopes the fest will grow next year.

Excitement on social media seemed to prove it was a worthy event to organize and one to “honor the growth and beauty of downtown Fort Wayne,” as a news release promised.

At least 1,000 people had responded with the intention of attending the fest, Myers said.

Last year, the event attracted about 1,200 people despite pouring rain, and this year, Myers projected a larger crowd. At the Embassy, folk musician Michael Jacobs performed in the Yergens Rogers ballroom, and people were also permitted to visit the rooftop patio. T.A.G. Art Co. was stationed on the ground floor to paint faces and give away balloon animals.

At the Lincoln Financial Event Center at Parkview Field, the Eliza Toth Duo performed.

“We have two more venues (for next year),” Myers said. “We would like to double it to six.”

