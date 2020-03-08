Fire chief, union at odds

Tensions between the Fort Wayne Fire Department administration and the union representing firefighters have been simmering for years – but not this bad, a former longtime City Councilman says.

“Both sides don't like each other, and they don't trust each other,” said John Crawford, who was on the council 20 years before unsuccessfully running for mayor. “City Council has tried to get in the middle.”

The leadership for Fort Wayne Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 124 has complained about decisions and changes implemented by Fire Chief Eric Lahey, who was appointed to the job by Mayor Tom Henry in June 2014 to replace former Fire Chief Amy Biggs.

The relationship has been further strained by union officials' accusations that the administration has sometimes acted in an arbitrary, vindictive and discriminatory manner toward rank-and-file firefighters.

The recent discord has centered around two fire department captains – Michael Miller and Matthew Peckham – who were passed over last year for promotions to battalion chief.

Lahey says he skipped Miller because of major safety concerns. Peckham was initially passed over because of concerns he “was not being supportive of fire administration initiatives,” Lahey said. “I have the utmost confidence in Matt now.”

The union believes Miller and Peckham, who had the two highest scores on the battalion chief exam, were unfairly passed over. Miller was the top-ranked battalion chief candidate, based on the test scores. Peckham was No. 2 on that list.

Peckham was promoted Feb. 11. Miller, who has been disciplined several times for various incidents in the 24 years he has been a local firefighter, has not been promoted.

The union asked the City Council to intervene and mediate a compromise over the promotions process, and in December, then-Councilman Michael Barranda introduced an amendment to the city's Fire Merit Commission ordinance. The amendment would have given the Merit Commission the final say in promotions, while taking the chief's recommendation into account.

Although that measure passed 7-2, Henry did not sign it in what is called a “pocket veto.”

In January, the City Council upheld Henry's pocket veto of the proposal, giving the union and the administration 90 days to come up with an alternative for promotions within the merit system that satisfies everyone. A nine-member committee that includes fire department officials, union officials and City Council members was formed to forge a compromise.

More than 20 firefighters were present during the Jan. 14 meeting, many of whom were visibly displeased after the City Council vote.

The history

In an interview with The Journal Gazette, Lahey blamed claims of low morale on a “vocal minority” within the union.

“I have talked to firefighters, I have traveled to engine houses throughout the city. I don't see the bad morale that these people are talking about,” Lahey said. “I think what we have is we have a small, vocal minority that hides behind the union leadership – and I'll just be as blunt as I can – the union's self-serving agenda that they have.”

Lahey recalled a policy change he implemented after becoming chief. In years past, the fire department wasn't required to back-fill an engine house when an apparatus went out of service. Back filling an engine house involves taking a fire truck from an engine house that has two rigs and sending it to the house where the truck went out of service.

Now, when a fire truck leaves the station house and goes out of service, a truck from another station must fill-in until the original truck and crew return.

That change resulted in pushback from the union's executive board, said Lahey, who remained adamant that the policy remain in place.

“It was at that point then, that we saw all these time-tested tactics start to show themselves,” he said.

It was at the start of contract negotiations in 2018 and campaigns for the mayoral election, Lahey said, that the department “saw everything from accusations of hostile work environments to mistreatment of employees to (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission) complaints.”

“It was just relentless. It was one thing after another for the next 21/2years,” he said.

The complaints, including the lawsuits, insurance claims and EEOC filings, have merit, union President Jeremy Bush said. The lawsuits include two discrimination claims – one ongoing and one settled – by current and former firefighters.

“Overall, there's several hurt-on-duty issues, several concerns we have that have kind of fallen on deaf ears,” Bush said. “Every single one of the issues, I try to handle the diplomatic way. I don't give up. I'm not giving up.”

Additionally, an Indianapolis law firm is investigating an alleged incident in which a member of fire department command verbally disparaged several firefighters.

In an interview with The Journal Gazette, Henry confirmed that representatives from a law firm had come to Citizens Square for discovery. Henry declined to comment on the nature of the firm's investigation, but said that part of the process had concluded.

Former Fire Chief Pete Kelly told The Journal Gazette that personal dynamics change when there's a shift at the top. For instance, Biggs, the fire chief in between Kelly and Lahey, was assistant chief under Kelly.

“I selected her,” Kelly said. “She did a lot of personnel, human relations. She was very good. She did a great job.”

Her time as chief, however, ended after two years as she “struggled,” Kelly said.

Biggs, who is still a firefighter, declined to comment. Other firefighters contacted also declined to comment.

“We had a great relationship with Amy Biggs. Things went really smoothly,” Bush said, not wanting to comment on why she left after two years.

Bush also said when Lahey was deputy chief the pair had “a lot of interaction and it went well. We had meetings semi-frequently. We resolved things. We discussed things.”

Although he's not sure who is to blame for the current situation, former councilman Crawford said “there's fault on both sides.”

Council President Tom Didier, R-3rd, said the tension goes back years and essentially boils down to who has power: the chief or the union. Didier added that from his perspective, it seems Lahey and Bush have the interests of firefighters at heart; they just have vastly different perspectives.

Didier has been on the council since 2003.

“Jeremy is playing hardball, trying to do what he perceives is the best thing for the firefighters, and the fire chief thinks he's doing what is best for the firefighters,” Didier said. “It's like you're at a race and two cars crash. Then they just keep doing it. Nobody's willing to call a truce and sit down and work things out.”

An attempted fix

Barranda was up against the clock in December as he outlined a proposal to amend the Fire Merit Commission ordinance. It was the end of his term, and having lost his reelection bid, Barranda wouldn't be returning to the City Council table in January.

Barranda began working on the issue in October, eventually developing an amendment to the Merit Commission ordinance that Bush said the union thought was a fair compromise. The union wasn't ecstatic about it, but it was fair, Bush said. The union originally wanted to require the chief promote the person with the highest placement on the list.

The compromise, Bush said, was that the chief could still recommend skipping a firefighter on the list, but the Merit Commission would have to sign off on it.

Barranda's bill passed, and the City Council upheld Henry's veto on Jan. 14 in a 5-4 vote. When Barranda's bill passed, the City Council's political makeup was seven Republicans and two Democrats. Henry is a Democrat. In January, the Republican majority had shrunk to 5-4.

Lahey has said he has no misgivings about promoting a candidate with better insights and experience over the best “test-taker.”

Of particular concern to Lahey is a lack of any “pass-fail criteria” for the tactical exercise portion of the promotional process. For every other step, there's a threshold at which an applicant fails – usually 70%, he said.

The tactical exercise, Lahey added, is “the heart and soul of what we do as firefighters.” It's also the most technical and dangerous part of the job.

“You can have someone who gets a 50% on the tactical exercise and they're still going to be placed on the list for a promotion,” he said. “If you remove the chief's ability to skip over them, there's no other safeguard in place to prevent that from happening.”

Bush maintains that the highest-scoring of the top three candidates has always been promoted. He contends that although every chief has had discretion over promotions since the Fire Merit Commission ordinance was adopted in 2008, none had deviated from the list.

“They've always followed on down the list,” Bush said.

In response, Lahey said since the Merit Commission's inception, there have been 10 promotions, five since his appointment. This latest round, Lahey said, “was the first time an officer's record raised significant concerns about whether the promotion to this position was warranted, where the officer was near (or at) the top of the list.”

“Pete Kelly and Amy Biggs were never put in the position where they had to make that decision and until now I had not been placed in this position either,” Lahey said. “I want to reiterate, the current process detailed in the merit ordinance is an excellent balance between a firefighter's ability to be placed in one of the top three spots through a merit process and the fire chief's ability to protect our citizens from a fire officer who is a good test taker and bad decision maker.”

The merit commission ordinance imposes a one-year probationary period, during which a promotion can be rescinded.

Lahey said the probationary period is intended as a fail-safe that works together with the other components in the merit commission ordinance “in order to provide our citizens with the best possible leaders and the best possible fire protection.”

“I am not ignoring the provision,” he said. “I have actually exercised the provision that allows the chief to petition the commission to revoke a promotion. I presented substantial evidence in support of such a petition.”

In his statement, Lahey was referring to a recommendation he made last year to demote a battalion chief, a decision that was overturned by the Merit Commission.

Although he does not agree with Bush's move to give the Merit Commission final say in promotions over the chief, Lahey said he thought both he and the council were on the path to agreement before the January vote.

But then, Lahey said some council members stopped communicating with him.

“Glynn Hines and I had a good relationship,” Lahey said. “Then he refused to meet with me. Him or Didier.”

Didier said Lahey did try to contact him regarding Barranda's bill, but said he trusted the merits of Barranda's proposal.

“I felt that being a lawyer, he had a better grasp on what needed to be done,” Didier said. “That's why I chose to vote in his favor.”

Hines also acknowledged that he did not talk to Lahey regarding Barranda's bill, stating that he saw no need.

“In all of the prior chiefs, I've seen them use much better decision-making in their leadership than I've seen this chief use,” he said, adding that he personally prefers giving the Merit Commission more power over promotions.

Hines, Didier and Barranda received campaign contributions from the union's political action committee throughout the 2019 campaign season, as did most other City Council members. In total, the Fort Wayne Professional Firefighters PAC gave more than $56,000 to Fort Wayne City Council and mayoral campaigns in 2019.

Hines received $4,250 in campaign contributions from the fire union PAC, starting with $2,250 in three donations in March and April 2019.

The other $2,000 was received in August. Didier received $3,000 over April, August and October. Each donation was $1,000.

Barranda received $5,000 from the union PAC for both the primary and general elections, as well. He received $1,000 in April 2019, another $2,500 in October and $1,500 on Nov. 2, just three days before the election.

Other council members who received campaign contributions from the union PAC in 2019 were:

• Councilman Paul Ensley, R-1st: $2,500 in August 2019; $1,000 in October.

• Councilman Tom Freistroffer, R-at large: $2,000 in April 2019; $1,000 in August.

• Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th: $1,000 in August 2019.

• Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th: $2,500 in April 2019.

• Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th: $2,500 in April 2019; $1,500 in August.

Republican mayoral candidate Tim Smith, who unsuccessfully challenged Henry for the mayor's office, received $17,500 from the PAC on Aug. 21, 2019, followed by another $12,500 in October.

Smaller contributions were made to City Council candidate Nathan Hartman and City Clerk Lana Keesling. Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, D-at large, and Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, did not report any campaign contributions from the firefighters union PAC last year.

A 90-day deadline

After upholding Henry's veto, City Council members, at the urging of Arp handed down a deadline for the fire department and the administration to find a solution to the promotion process.

A group composed of Lahey, Bush, two Merit Commission members, the union's political action committee chair and four City Council members will negotiate possible ordinance changes. The 90-day deadline means the group will have to deliver a revised ordinance to the council by mid-April.

The four City Council members are Hines, Freistroffer, Arp and Tucker.

If the group doesn't come up with a workable compromise, Barranda's ordinance could be reintroduced.

Lahey pointed out that even if the City Council approves an ordinance change, the Fire Merit Commission must approve corresponding changes to the rules.

It's impossible, Lahey said, to solve all of the issues in the fire department to the satisfaction of “the very vocal minority that seems to be dissatisfied with their job.” The only way to solve anything, Lahey said, is to deal with it openly and honestly and “only look at the facts of each issue,” avoiding conjecture and supposition.

“One of the things we're trying to do with the Merit Commission rules is look at those facts. What are the facts surrounding those changes to the Merit Commission rules,” he said.

Having both Merit Commission and City Council members at the table represents the best chance at finding some kind of a solution, Lahey added.

Bush said the union wants to see an agreement that's fair and involves a “fair process for our firefighters.”

“We want the Merit Board to be the final decision-maker in all of this because of the representation from all parties,” he said.

Paddock is not officially part of the committee tasked with figuring out a compromise. However, Paddock said he did sit in on one early meeting, which gave him hope for the coming weeks.

“There was a lot of concern over the rules and regulations that needed to be updated, and a lot of agreement,” Paddock said. “But as was mentioned, this was the low-hanging fruit. As they get into more difficult issues, there may be more room for compromise.”

Hines said meetings have been happening for several weeks and have been “rather amicable.” The chief and the union have both made clear their preferences with regard to the Merit Commission, he said.

“It's a matter of coming up with some language in the legislation that makes sense, otherwise we're going to be going back and forth,” Hines said.

dgong@jg.net

jduffy@jg.net

jchapman@jg.net