Jesters bring creative energy to the stage

Performers stepped onto the University of Saint Francis stage Sunday afternoon wearing Dorothy's iconic blue gingham and Annie's familiar red frock.

But the 73-member Jesters cast wasn't giving the packed auditorium yet another rendition of "The Wizard of Oz" or a retelling of the young, red-haired orphan.

The performing group of people with disabilities instead incorporated elements of the classic musicals in an original production that explored themes of home and family. "H(OM)E" marked the Jesters' 41st annual performance.

Allison Ballard joined the Jesters as director in November 2008.

"This is probably my hardest job and my most gratifying," Ballard told the audience as the almost two-hour show neared its end. "I see this work as a work of service, and I'm honored to do it."

The weekend's performances – the Jesters also had a show Saturday – were the culmination of a six-month exploration of music, dance, theater and visual arts.

On stage, the Jesters danced, played instruments, portrayed characters named Dorothy and Annie, and sang such tunes as Jason Mraz's "Have It All" and "Firework" by Katy Perry.

Captioning on a screen overhead helped the audience follow the dialogue, which was at times softly spoken.

The show was a must-see for audience member Vicki Johnstone, who has attended the annual performance since the early 2000s in support of her sister-in-law, Heather Johnstone.

Vicki Johnstone waited for her sister-in-law in the lobby afterward, a bouquet of flowers in hand. She described Heather Johnstone as "very dedicated" to the program and noted she played the keyboard in Sunday's show.

"I'm just proud of them," Vicki Johnstone said of the Jesters. "I admire everyone who's a part of it."

With such a big cast, giving equal stage time to the performers is difficult – and that's OK with the Jesters, according to a note included with an audience survey, presumably written by the director.

"Every Jester does not want the responsibility that comes with a specific role," the memo said. "Some just want to enjoy the shared creative energy and be part of the group."

Sister Elise Kriss, the president of Saint Francis, watched the Jesters from a row near the back of the auditorium. She congratulated the cast after Ballard called her onstage to give her a couple of gifts from the group.

"Thank you, all Jesters," Kriss said. "You did a wonderful job tonight."

asloboda@jg.net