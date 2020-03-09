Coliseum pedestrian bridge to open this summer

A pedestrian bridge across Coliseum Boulevard is now expected to open this summer, a state transportation official said Monday.

The Parker-Cole Crossing bridge connecting Purdue University Fort Wayne and Ivy Tech Community College was initially expected to open in August 2018. The Indiana Department of Transportation now expects the bridge to open "mid-summer," said Scott Manning, strategic communications director.

"The additional construction work is complete, but lighting installation and final painting remain," Manning said in an email. "Those activities are very weather dependent."

In late 2018, engineers noticed inconsistent results when testing the tension of the bridge's cables. That prompted additional testing by an independent consultant, Manning said.

Last summer, contractors added a pier, and additional testing followed.

"Those tests found that multiple welds in the bridge were not performing as required.... Contractors worked through the fall to retrofit the welds," Manning said.

The pier provided the redundancy engineers were looking for when testing the cables, he said.

The state's Transportation Department is paying 80% of the cost, which was estimated to be about $4.5 million in August 2018. It's unclear what the final cost will be.

"INDOT has assumed costs for the additional testing the agency required to ensure the safety of the bridge," Manning said. "Cost responsibility for the addition of the pier and the retrofitting of welds is yet to be determined."

Donations from the Olive B. Cole Foundation and Mac and Pat Parker will help pay for the bridge.

When construction began in April 2017, officials estimated about 1,000 students traveled between the two campuses each day. When finished, the bridge can be illuminated with more than 200,000 LED lights that will allow it to change color.

