Jordan Lebamoff, FWCS board member, dies at 54

Jordan Lebamoff, a Fort Wayne Community Schools board member and local attorney, has died.

FWCS board member Steve Corona said today Lebamoff died early Sunday. He was 54.

"We're all stunned and saddened by his passing," Corona said.

The son of former Fort Wayne Mayor Ivan Lebamoff, Jordan Lebamoff was a 1984 graduate of South Side High School. He was first elected to the FWCS board in 2010 and joined the board in 2011. He was last elected in 2018, and his term runs through 2022.

Board members have 30 days to choose Lebamoff's successor, Corona said.

"He was proud to represent the district where his family has lived for generations, as well as his alma mater," FWCS spokeswoman Krista Stockman said in a statement.

"He chose to raise his two sons, Sebastien and Julien, with his wife, Nicole, within view of South Side in the house his grandfather built and where he and his father were raised. He was committed to improving the neighborhood around South Side as a property owner and landlord.

"Jordan was an advocate for all students, just as he was for his own sons, and his presence on the board and in the community will be missed."