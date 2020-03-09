Robinson: Country isn't prepared for widespread Coronavirus

Fort Wayne Community Schools Superintendent Wendy Robinson thinks the nation isn't prepared should the new coronavirus cause widespread illness.

And she pins the blame on the federal government for not acting on expected impacts.

COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, "is going to be everywhere," she told about 60 members of the Fort Wayne Rotary Club at the group's weekly lunch meeting today. "It's at our back door."

But as of now and until something changes, FWCS schools will remain open, she said.

"Everyone wants to close schools, but the question is where will they (students) go. Our issue is what to do with the kids," she said.

"I don't think it makes any sense to tackle that without more resources....We haven't ramped up to help local schools financially."

Robinson, who is retiring at the end of the school year, said she also thinks the local schools are doing what they can to take the virus seriously.

The district is actively participating on a community-wide advisory board and preparing internally.

"We have an internal committee of staff that deals with what we are going to do," she said. "We're as prepared as we can be."

