Bosma relinquishes House speaker gavel

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana House bade farewell to House Speaker Brian Bosma on Monday, while also swearing in a new leader.

Rep. Todd Huston, R-Fishers, picks up the gavel.

Huston said the most daunting part of being speaker is protecting the institution.

“There's a lot of wonderful people in this building, and I take with great sincerity and appreciation what it means to lead this body. And so I want to make sure we lead it in a way that honors the folks in it,” he said.

Huston was elected in 2012 and gained a name for himself by handling some tough fiscal issues – including expanding gambling, the state budget, workforce needs and economic development legislation.

Before that, he was known for his behind-the-scenes role in crafting state-paid vouchers and working as chief of staff for controversial former State Superintendent of Public Education Tony Bennett. Both have made him a target by supporters of public education.

Huston is the senior vice president for state and district partnerships for the College Board, which develops and administers standardized tests and curricula used by K-12 schools to promote college-readiness and as part of the college admissions process.

After Huston's swearing-in, the House honored Bosma on his retirement. He is the longest-serving speaker in the history of the Indiana House with 12 years behind the rostrum. He has served in the legislature for 34 years.

But House Democrat Leader Phil GiaQuinta said when you add in the years Bosma was a state staff member and the time he spent around the building when his father was a state senator, he has spent 56 years in the Statehouse halls.

GiaQuinta joked that it's not always easy in the building – there are emotional debates and walkouts by Republicans and Democrats.

“You were sued by my brother – twice,” GiaQuinta said as Bosma laughed.

Many representatives hailed Bosma for improving decorum in the chamber and for additional transparency – including reviewing the budget for 24 hours before voting and putting all committee hearings on the Internet.

Bosma choked up during his speech – calling it an “unbelievably wonderful institution. You must work hard to protect it. This is a healthy state.”

Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer said it's the end of an historic era in Indiana.

“Brian's leadership turned our state around and made Indiana the envy of the nation,” he said. “Brian has earned his place as the most consequential speaker in Indiana history, and we'll remain forever grateful for his decades of service.”

