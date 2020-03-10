Fort Wayne / Allen County

Driver killed in single-car crash

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash Monday on Marion Center Road, the Allen County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

Officers were called to the 17000 block of Marion Center Road about 12:45 p.m. Witnesses said a four-door sedan traveling at a high rate of speed missed a curve, left the road and struck a utility pole.

Responders found the vehicle “fully engulfed in flames,” according to the release. Witnesses and officers were unable to free the driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was the vehicle's only occupant.

The crash remains under investigation. The Allen County coroner will release the victim's identity after family is notified.

Fort Wayne airport plans activities

Fort Wayne International Airport will have spring break festivities for select flights beginning Wednesday through April 12. Passengers will be welcomed with popcorn and other complimentary snacks.

Passengers can also take photos with an FWA photo backdrop and play cornhole while they wait for flights.

Each Wednesday, the airport will be posting clues for “Where's Doug Wednesday,” an interactive social media contest on FWA social media channels.

Clues will be posted each Wednesday morning, with the answer being posted Thursday morning. Those who guess Doug's location correctly will be entered for a chance to win two round-trip tickets to Las Vegas.

The “Where's Doug Wednesday” contest will run through April 8 with the winner being announced April 13.

PFW partners with 2 colleges

Purdue University Fort Wayne recently signed articulation agreements with Northwest State Community College in Archbold, Ohio, and Schoolcraft College in Livonia, Michigan.

The agreements allow students from those schools to transfer credits earned from an associate of applied science degree to Purdue Fort Wayne's bachelor of applied science program. Students can complete this degree entirely online.

Students from both colleges must meet admission requirements before they can transfer up to 88 credit hours toward their bachelor's degree. They will then need to complete a minimum of 32 resident credit hours at Purdue Fort Wayne, with the classes that satisfy requirements being entirely online.

For more information, contact the Division of Continuing Studies at 260-481-6111.

Jewish federation delays author visit

The Fort Wayne Jewish Federation is postponing the visit of author Jane S. Gabin because it does not want to “take any chances at this time with the coronavirus,” the federation said Monday.

Gabin was scheduled to talk about her book “The Paris Photo” on March 15.

A new date for the author discussion has not been set.

– Journal Gazette