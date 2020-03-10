Downtown projects win panel's approval

The Promenade at Riverfront and The Lofts at Headwaters Park got some critical approvals Monday from the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission before their last approval votes, expected tonight from the City Council.

Two proposals will allow the city to own a 50% interest in the parking garages in both projects at the end of a 25-year lease with the developer, said Nancy Townsend, the city's director of redevelopment.

Two others will allow the redevelopment commission to use money from the sale of the projects' land – about $1.5 million – to reimburse the city for remediation costs at The Lofts site.

That site, the parking lot of the Club Soda restaurant, has soil contamination that will require removal before it can be developed.

The last proposals allow redevelopment officials to move forward on putting two associated projects out for bids. The projects would compensate for removal of floodwater storage and allow for tree removal.

“This is a pretty significant advantage for the city,” Townsend said of the city's half ownership of the two garages, which have nearly 1,600 parking spaces between them.

Redevelopment officials said the proposals address financing concerns raised last week by City Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th.

Arp wanted them spelled out and voted on by the redevelopment commission as part of the commission's development agreement with Barrett & Stokely, the Indianapolis developer, before the City Council voted on them.

Commission members questioned whether the 50% ownership would allow the city to sell its share of one or both projects during the lease and after it ends. The commission's attorney, Jon Bomberger of Faegre Baker Daniels in Fort Wayne, said the provision would not allow that until the end of the 25 years.

But he said he would negotiate whether an option could be sold on the ownership portion.

A question arose as to whether it would better after 25 years to own the garages and get parking revenue from them rather than continue to lease them and get the additional property taxes generated by the sites' improvements from the developer.

That can't be determined now, Joe Giant, assistant director of redevelopment, told The Journal Gazette after the meeting. He said it's something of a gamble but that the question would be answered closer to the time the lease runs out.

Arp voted for all the proposals, which passed unanimously.

The two downtown projects provide mixed-use development, including market-rate apartments, townhouses, retail and office space, “flex” space and parking in proximity to Promenade Park.

The $88.7 million six-story Promenade at Riverfront is proposed for the northeast corner of Superior and Harrison streets east of Promenade Park.

The $67.75 million six-story Lofts at Headwaters will be at Superior and Clinton streets.

