House, Senate pass bill banning drivers from hand-held cell phone use

INDIANAPOLIS – The House and Senate gave final approval Tuesday to a bill banning drivers from hand-held cell phone use – with one last-minute modification.

Lawmakers added language that delays one part of enforcing the new law until July 2021. Hoosiers could still be ticketed and fined but the Bureau of Motor Vehicles could not assess points on their driver's licenses.

Rep. Holli Sullivan, R-Evansville, said that gives time for education campaigns to make Hoosiers aware of the new limitations.

House Bill 1070 passed the House 81-11 and the Senate 49-1.

"This is a safety measure," said Sen. Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis. "We need to be cognizant of the fact that people…have been subject to accidents because someone else is using a cell phone while driving."

The measure was a key plank of Gov. Eric Holcomb's legislative agenda.

nkelly@jg.net