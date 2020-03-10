House won't consider pair of oversight bills for DCS

INDIANAPOLIS – Two bills aimed at bringing additional oversight to the Indiana Department of Child Services have died – including one that mysteriously never made it on the House calendar.

“It seems like agencies have too much power, and they don't want accountability,” said Sen. Victoria Spartz, R-Noblesville. “It's unfortunate.”

Spartz authored Senate Bill 259, which would have required the child protection agency to submit a detailed report on its expenditures to the Legislature.

It passed the Senate unanimously but never received a hearing in the House.

Spartz was hoping to add the language to another piece of DCS legislation – Senate Bill 345.

That bill – authored by Sen. Erin Houchin, R-Salem – initially created an oversight committee for the agency to review individual cases when a child was seriously injured or died after contact with the Department of Child Services.

But in a House committee, the bill was minimized. It was amended to be a legislative oversight committee similar to one that previously existed to look at overall policy and trends in the agency.

It passed committee Feb. 27 – the last day to clear that hurdle. But when the House came into session March 2, the bill was mysteriously not on the House calendar. It was a deadline day, so because the bill did not move it died.

Former House Speaker Brian Bosma said at the time he didn't know why the bill wasn't on the calendar, suggesting it was a choice of the author.

But Rep. Shane Lindauer, R-Jasper, said he did not ask for the bill to be removed and clearly someone didn't want the bill to move forward.

“I do not know exactly why it did not show up,” he said. “No one explained it to me.”

Bosma was speaker at the time and controls the calendar. Another request for an explanation was not filled Monday.

Lindauer said he thinks the bill “is probably done” for the year.

