Jordan Lebamoff, FWCS board member, attorney, dies at 54

Jordan Lebamoff, a Fort Wayne Community Schools board member and local attorney, has died. He was 54.

FWCS officials said Monday Lebamoff died early Sunday.

“We're all stunned and saddened by his passing,” board member Steve Corona said.

The son of former Fort Wayne Mayor Ivan Lebamoff, Jordan Lebamoff was a 1984 graduate of South Side High School.

He was first elected to the school board in 2010 and joined the board in 2011. He was last elected in 2018, and his term runs through 2022.

When the board met Monday, Lebamoff's seat was still marked by his nameplate. Board President Julie Hollingsworth acknowledged the loss at the start of the meeting.

She described Lebamoff's death as “truly a loss for the community.”

Board members used roll call as an opportunity to reflect on Lebamoff. Glenna Jehl said he had a heart for the city and schools.

Maria Norman, the newest board member, described her colleague as a straight-shooter who offered a thoughtful, insightful perspective.

Board members have 30 days to choose Lebamoff's successor, Corona said during an earlier interview.

“He was proud to represent the district where his family has lived for generations, as well as his alma mater,” district spokeswoman Krista Stockman said in a statement.

“He chose to raise his two sons, Sebastien and Julien, with his wife, Nicole, within view of South Side in the house his grandfather built and where he and his father were raised. He was committed to improving the neighborhood around South Side as a property owner and landlord.”

The South Side High School Parent Teacher Student Association was “devastated” to learn of Lebamoff's death, the organization said on Facebook. The post noted Lebamoff was a huge supporter of South Side and its PTSA.

“Jordan was an advocate for all students, just as he was for his own sons,” Stockman said, “and his presence on the board and in the community will be missed.”

