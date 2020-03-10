Noble man tests positive for virus

Northeast Indiana has its first case of COVID-19, as officials announced Monday a “presumptive positive” test for the coronavirus in a patient in Noble County.

A presumptive case means the patient has tested positive at a state laboratory. Samples will be sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta for confirmation, Parkview officials said.

Meanwhile, two Paulding County, Ohio, residents are in quarantine after they recently traveled to Italy – the European epicenter of the disease with about 9,200 cases.

“The (Noble County) patient is being quarantined in isolation, and the health department is actively monitoring people with whom they may have had close contact,” said Dr. Terry Gaff, health officer with the Noble County Health Department. “Out of respect for their privacy, no other details on the patient will be released.”

The patient sought treatment at a Kendallville walk-in clinic March 1 and at a Fort Wayne clinic on New Vision Drive four days later, according to a news release. He was diagnosed with influenza at the Noble County clinic then with pneumonia at the local clinic, said Joshua Kline, chief medical officer for Parkview Physicians Group.

The patient worsened and was admitted to the hospital, where the COVID-19 determination was made, Kline said.

“Out of an abundance of caution, both clinics have been closed today for deep cleaning,” the release says. “Following guidance from the (Allen County Department of Health) and the CDC, co-workers at both clinic locations have been advised to stay home and will be screened ... for potential exposure.”

The closure affected about 120 workers, who were monitored Monday by doctors. Dr. Jeffrey Boord, Parkview Health chief quality and safety officer, said he expects both clinics to be open today.

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Allen County.

“The Department of Health is working closely with Parkview Health and leaders throughout the community to ensure the health and safety of all our citizens,” said Dr. Deborah McMahan, Allen County health commissioner.

The pair in Ohio will remain in their homes until a 14-day quarantine ends Thursday, said Bill Edwards, emergency preparedness coordinator for the Paulding County Health Department. He said the residents are not showing symptoms of COVID-19, the virus that has killed 463 people in Italy as of Monday evening.

The virus has spread around the world and has been confirmed in at least 19 states.

Ohio had seen no confirmed cases as of Monday afternoon, but Edwards said it's likely to hit the state soon.

“It's not a matter of if – it's when,” he said.

Public health officials already are preparing for future cases.

Dr. Scott Stienecker, Parkview medical director for epidemiology and infection detection, said last week at a meeting of doctors, first responders and elected officials the number of local cases is expected to rise. Kline reiterated that idea Monday and urged residents to take precautions including washing hands, coughing into elbows, limiting travel and staying at least 6 feet from someone who might be sick.

“This is going to be something that we're going to have to deal with for quite some time in our community,” Boord said.

Adams Health Network, which operates Adams Memorial Hospital in Decatur, announced Monday afternoon that doctors there are evaluating a possible COVID-19 case. A patient was being examined by doctors, the hospital said in a statement.

Indiana State Department of Health officials said Sunday an adult who attended a biotech firm's meeting last month in Boston tested positive for the virus. That person lives in Hendricks County and was the state's second confirmed case of COVID-19. The first was in Marion County.

Both of those cases were tied to the Boston meeting. As of Monday afternoon, there were four confirmed cases in Indiana – three patients are adults and one is a juvenile, according to the state health department, which has tested 32 people.

Worldwide, more than 113,000 cases of the virus have been confirmed, and almost 4,000 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking COVID-19.

Most of the cases – 80,735, as of late Monday afternoon – are in China, where about 46,500 have recovered. About 62,400 have recovered around the world, Johns Hopkins reported.

