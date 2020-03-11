Hands-free phone bill approved

INDIANAPOLIS – The House and Senate gave final approval Tuesday to a bill banning drivers from hand-held cellphone use – with one last-minute modification.

Lawmakers added language that delays one part of enforcing the law until July 2021. Hoosiers could still be ticketed and fined, but the Bureau of Motor Vehicles could not assess points on their driver's licenses. The law would go into effect July 1.

Rep. Holli Sullivan, R-Evansville, said that gives time for education campaigns to make Hoosiers aware of the limitations.

House Bill 1070 passed the House 81-11 and the Senate 49-1.

“This is a safety measure,” said Sen. Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis. “We need to be cognizant of the fact that people ... have been subject to accidents because someone else is using a cellphone while driving.”

The measure was a key plank of Gov. Eric Holcomb's legislative agenda and he is expected to sign it into law.

Indiana currently has a texting ban that is all-but unenforceable because drivers are permitted to do other things on their phone, making it hard for police to prove a violation.

House Bill 1070 would essentially ban holding or using your phone while driving a car. Hoosiers are allowed to use the phone in conjunction with wireless technology and in emergencies to call police.

Indiana is the 22nd state to pass similar laws.

Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon, D-Munster, said Hoosiers will adjust – just like they did more than 30 years ago when the Legislature required seat-belt usage. A delay in enforcement also was used then.

Most of northeast Indiana's lawmakers supported the measure. Those who didn't were Reps. Curt Nisly, R-Goshen; Chris Judy, R-Fort Wayne; and Dave Wolkins, R-Warsaw.

