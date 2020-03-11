Indiana grappling with virus

INDIANAPOLIS – As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Indiana grows slowly, questions surrounding the pandemic are coming faster.

Many are criticizing the low number of Hoosiers being tested for the novel COVID-19 virus, while a gubernatorial candidate is urging more action by state officials. The fate of major sporting events is also up in the air.

Public health experts in Allen County are also being forced to consider potential problems, including whether local businesses will be left without workers and when to decide to close schools.

Gov. Eric Holcomb and a key legislative leader said Indiana is fully prepared for the health scare.

Holcomb is the primary contact for the federal government, which includes being Indiana's point person for the White House Coronavirus Task Force. He spoke Saturday with Vice President Mike Pence.

Holcomb's main role is to remove any barriers and ensure that Hoosiers remain well informed, his staff said.

Republican House Speaker Todd Huston said the administration has the authority necessary to respond to the crisis – including the ability to allocate surplus dollars to pay for more resources.

“This is a big issue to all of us. We're watching it closely, as all Hoosiers are, and I have total confidence,” he said. “We're all anxious, both about the public health but also the economic aspect.”

Huston said it's a blessing the state is in good financial shape.

Dr. Woody Myers, Democratic candidate for governor and a former state health commissioner, recommended five issues that should be addressed, including how to handle Hoosiers in confined settings as well as questions on sick leave.

“State officials must take immediate steps to facilitate laboratory testing within the state,” Myers said. “We have a public health emergency, so the testing should be free to those who need it because of symptoms or exposure. That will eliminate the delays in receiving confirmation of positive cases.”

Holcomb spokeswoman Rachel Hoffmeyer said Myers' criticism “is the opposite of what a physician and former health commissioner should be doing: stoking hysteria, creating fear and politicizing a public health emergency.”

“This is a time when we all should remain calm and follow every available protocol established by the CDC. That's exactly what Indiana, and every other state in the country, is doing.”

The Indiana State Department of Health is regularly releasing information on the virus and updating an online information page daily. As of Tuesday afternoon, six Hoosiers had been diagnosed as positive. Of those, four have mild cases and are in isolation at home. Two are hospitalized – in Noble and Boone counties.

The state Tuesday confirmed a likely COVID-19 case in Adams County – the second appearance of the virus in northeast Indiana.

Only 36 Hoosiers have been tested – a low number that is being criticized on social media.

The Indiana State Department of Health couldn't give an exact number of test kits the state has.

“I want to clarify what's meant by test kits. ISDH receives a 'kit' of reagents that are used to process the specimens we receive; the number of tests that can be done with that reagent kit varies because some tests may require the use of up to 15 reagents,” spokeswoman Jennifer O'Malley said. “Therefore, we can't provide a number, because the number used per patient can vary significantly.”

She said other labs are also testing.

As for who is eligible for testing, O'Malley said the state health department lab “is focused on testing high-risk individuals and those who are severely ill.”

High risk includes those who have traveled or have had contact with an infected person.

The Holcomb administration is referring specific questions to various agencies, such as the Indiana Department of Correction, which has halted visitation at some state prisons.

The Indiana Department of Education has provided guidance to schools and nurses on the virus. At least one district has stopped classes for two weeks. And several colleges have canceled in-person instruction.

“Closing is a district-level decision, and schools can utilize eLearning days as well as there is a possibility we would allow a waiver as we did with inclement weather,” Education Department spokesman Adam Baker said. “Currently, we are taking it on a school-by-school basis.”

In a wide-ranging meeting Tuesday with doctors and public health officials, Southwest Allen County Schools Superintendent Phil Downs said it might take only a single case of the virus to cancel classes for weeks.

“If there is one confirmed case in a building, you're probably going to see that building closed,” he said.

Other decisions about whether planned basketball games should be played at Memorial Coliseum or how churchgoers should interact to shield themselves from infection are less certain.

Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Deborah McMahan said she and others are working to prepare for a widening pandemic that will affect public gatherings. A meeting Thursday will include discussion about when to make decisions on things such as canceling events.

“We want to prepare you now for things to look very different” because of the virus, McMahan said. “It's here. We need to plan to deal with it.”

It is unclear whether Holcomb has been involved in decisions about large gatherings in the state.

Elsewhere in the United States, the Boston St. Patrick's Day parade has been canceled, a major film festival in Austin was shut down and other events have been postponed.

On Tuesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine encouraged the NCAA to play basketball games without spectators.

Indianapolis is hosting the Big Ten men's basketball tournament starting today, and the NCAA has games scheduled in Indianapolis for March 26-28.

Hoffmeyer, the Holcomb spokeswoman, referred questions to the NCAA or other sports organizations.

“NCAA member schools and conferences make their own decisions regarding regular season and conference tournament play. As we have stated, we will make decisions on our events based on the best, most current public health guidance available,” said Mark Emmert, president of the NCAA.

“Neither the NCAA COVID-19 advisory panel, made up of leading public health and infectious disease experts in America, nor the (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) or local health officials have advised against holding sporting events,” he said. “In the event circumstances change, we will make decisions accordingly.”

