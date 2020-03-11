Lofts, Promenade get council's OK

An amendment, and an amendment to an amendment, threatened Tuesday night to scuttle Fort Wayne City Council's final votes on the funding package for two major riverfront projects.

But in the end, the proposed changes failed, and both The Lofts at Headwaters Park and The Promenade at Riverfront received the approvals that will allow them to move a step closer to reality.

The two projects are poised to bring market-rate apartments and townhouses, retail space, office space and “flex space” combined with nearly 1,600 parking spaces at two locations downtown.

The six-story, $88.7 million Promenade will rise at the northeast corner of Harrison and Superior streets across from Promenade Park. The Club Soda restaurant parking lot at East Superior and North Clinton streets is the site for the $67.75 million Lofts at Headwaters Park.

The council's sticking point was what priority would be placed on funds to pay for the city's leases on the parking after Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, proposed an amendment.

The amendment would have, among other things, used additional funds from increased taxes generated by the development before tapping the local income tax.

Jason Arp, R-4th, then proposed “a friendly amendment” to that proposal. But both failed by a 6-3 vote, with Arp and Jehl joined by Paul Ensley, R-1st, in voting for the changes.

The vote came after Nancy Townsend, Fort Wayne's director of redevelopment, told the council that changes in the resolutions submitted amounted to “a threat to the lenders” who are financing the project with the developer, Barrett & Stokely of Indianapolis.

That was echoed by Tom Trent, the Fort Wayne attorney representing the developer.

“I don't have a formal loan commitment,” he acknowledged. “But these terms have been vetted before the lender” and have received a favorable response, Trent said.

Councilman Geoff Paddock, D-5th, said he was reluctant to support the amendments because the projects represent $150 million in private investment.

“We could tweak that, ... but I'm going to rely on the experts” that the terms are appropriate, he said.

Council Chairman Tom Didier R-3rd, said the financing had been well-vetted at the local level and by the lender.

“For me, to possibly compromise a (more than) $130 million project – I can't vote for it,” he said, referring to the amendment package.

Others voting against the amendments were Glynn Hines, D-at-large; Sharon Tucker, D-6th; Michelle Chambers, D-at-large; and Tom Freistroffer, R-at-large.

Mayor Tom Henry issued a statement after the vote saying he was encouraged to see the two projects move forward.

“These projects are crucial to the long-term viability of the Riverfront District because they deliver much-needed public parking in conjunction with high-quality retail, office space and a variety of residential options,” he said.

Henry also thanked the developer for committing to Fort Wayne and the Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board and the city's redevelopment commission for supporting the projects.

rsalter@jg.net