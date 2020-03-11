St. Joe burn unit moving to Lutheran

St. Joseph Hospital's burn unit is moving to Lutheran Hospital in April, one of several changes Lutheran Health Network is making in what officials described Tuesday as a consolidation of services.

Most – but not all – St. Joe employees working in the affected departments will be reassigned to positions within Lutheran's network, primarily at Lutheran and Dupont hospitals, officials said. Kara Stevenson, Lutheran's spokeswoman, couldn't provide an estimate Tuesday of how many will be affected.

Services leaving St. Joe Hospital include cardiac catheterization, elderly dementia care and transitional care, which refers to helping patients transition to a rehabilitation center or other medical facility.

Cardiac catheterization will be available at Lutheran Hospital's Heart and Valve Center and at Dupont Hospital. Kosciusko Community Hospital will begin offering cardiac cath services this year.

The network will stop offering transitional and elderly psychological care “after all current patients have been discharged.” Other local providers are expected to meet demand for those services.

“Changes to the approach to caring for patients with dementia and Alzheimer's disease has resulted in the development of memory units in an increasing number of long-term care and assisted living facilities,” Lutheran's news release said.

Transitional care will still be offered by Bluffton Regional Medical Center and Dukes Memorial Hospital in Peru.

The changes are being adopted before Lutheran Downtown Hospital opens, expected to be early 2022. Parent company Community Health Systems is building the $120 million, five-story hospital to replace an aging St. Joe facility.

The 60-bed hospital will provide a streamlined menu of medical care that includes 24-hour emergency services, acute and critical care inpatient care and adult behavioral services. Surgical suites will be available on an on-call basis, officials said.

Mark Medley, Lutheran Health Network's CEO, said the changes are an affirmation of the provider's commitment to offering care downtown.

“With these adjustments, we are centralizing services in locations across our network in a way that maximizes our ability to serve the community as a cohesive, comprehensive network and improve patient experience and quality of care,” he said in a statement.

Jerry Henry, chairman of the St. Joseph Board of Trustees, said in a statement: “The St. Joseph Board is supportive of LHN's vision for the future of health care in downtown Fort Wayne. This is a logical approach for the network to take.”

In June 2018, then-network-CEO Mike Poore told The Journal Gazette the proposed downtown hospital might not include a verified burn unit.

That same month, St. Joe officials revealed that the American Burn Association didn't renew the burn unit's verification. The association cited a lack of adequate surgeons and other caregivers as the reason for its decision.

In a June 2018 letter to St. Joe board members, doctors and staff, then-CEO Karen Fordham said the unit's verification had been under review since summer 2017.

The burn center has continued to operate without the verification. Lutheran Health Network officials didn't expect the change in verification status to affect patients or health insurance coverage, then-spokesman Geoff Thomas said.

The American Burn Association partners with the American College of Surgeons to offer the verification program, which certifies that a burn center meets the highest standards of care.

sslater@jg.net