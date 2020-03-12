FORT WAYNE/ALLEN COUNTY

Shepherd's House shares state grant

Shepherd's House, a Fort Wayne shelter for homeless military veterans, is among 13 organizations in the state to share in nearly $1 million in grants given by the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs.

Shepherd's House received $77,500 for eliminating veteran homelessness and providing a safe environment for veterans.

The department said in a news release that money from the Grants for Veterans Services program will assist at-risk veterans with housing, skills, education, healthcare and employment.

Local VA honoring Vietnam veterans

VA Northern Indiana Health Care System will have a Vietnam War commemoration from noon to 1 p.m. March 26 at its Fort Wayne campus, 2121 Lake Ave.

The public program will thank and honor Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice. Former prisoners of war and families of those still listed as missing in action will be recognized.

34 applicants vie to be FWCS head

Almost three dozen people applied for Fort Wayne Community Schools' top job.

Of the 34 superintendent applications received, 23 are full applications, school board President Julie Hollingsworth said by email Wednesday. She could not explain the difference between the type of applications.

Ten of the full applications were submitted by people in Indiana, she said. The board will meet in executive session Monday to review the best six to eight superintendent candidates as identified by search firm Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates.

The selection process will include two rounds of interviews. The board is expected to announce its choice in May with the new superintendent starting July 1. Superintendent Wendy Robinson will retire in June after leading the district for 17 of the 47 years she has been with FWCS.

EACS hosting roundup today

East Allen County Schools will hold kindergarten roundup from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at New Haven Primary and Cedarville, Heritage, Southwick and Woodlan elementary schools.

Families wanting to enroll should bring the child's birth certificate, two proofs of residency, the parent or guardian's photo ID and custody orders, if applicable.

Call 260-446-0100 for more information.

