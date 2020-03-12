Infected vendor visited Coliseum

The global coronavirus pandemic struck Fort Wayne on Wednesday as Allen County Health Department officials announced a person with COVID-19 was present at a home and garden show last month at Memorial Coliseum.

There still are no confirmed local cases, but the patient – a vendor who was diagnosed after leaving Fort Wayne – was at the Fort Wayne Home & Garden Show “for a limited amount of time Feb. 27,” the department announced. The news underscores statements this week by doctors and public health experts that while the city has so far avoided the virus, it likely will show up soon.

Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Deborah McMahan said others who attended events at the Coliseum that day likely are not at risk, though they should monitor symptoms associated with COVID-19 and call their doctors if symptoms arise.

“With the novel coronavirus declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (Wednesday), low-risk exposures like this likely will occur throughout the community for the next several months,” she said. “Community members should take precautions collectively to protect themselves and others by washing hands frequently, monitoring themselves for symptoms and avoiding work and public gatherings when sick.”

As of Wednesday evening, there were 10 confirmed cases of the virus in Indiana – in Adams, Boone, Hendricks, Howard, Johnson and Noble counties. It's not clear which of those patients was at the show, but officials have said a patient in Noble County visited a walk-in clinic in Fort Wayne before he was diagnosed.

Coliseum General Manager Randy Brown said he learned Tuesday afternoon about the person visiting the home and garden show and immediately called the health department. He said venue staff have been working for weeks to plan and put in place efforts to combat the virus including disinfecting handrails and placing hand sanitizer throughout the building.

“Right now, I would say it's business as usual – sort of,” Brown said.

The virus has sickened more than 125,000 people around the world, and about 4,600 patients have died, according to Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking COVID-19. Most of the cases are in Asia, but 938 cases were confirmed in the U.S. in 38 states and the District of Columbia, as of Wednesday.

Twenty-nine patients have died in the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

