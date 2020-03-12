Local NCAA tourneys on, but sans fans

Fort Wayne will welcome college basketball players, coaches, essential staff and limited family members of players to Memorial Coliseum this month – just not fans.

The NCAA took the unprecedented step Wednesday of limiting attendance at its upcoming championship events, including the Division III men's basketball regional March 20 and 21 and a Division I women's basketball regional March 28 and 30, scheduled to be played at Memorial Coliseum.

When the Coliseum was announced as a host site in October, Visit Fort Wayne estimated the economic impact for the city would be $1.2 million.

The decision comes in response to growing concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

Just a few hours after the NCAA made its decision, the Big Ten followed suit: the conference will play the rest of its postseason tournament in Indianapolis with only immediate family members in the stands.

Coliseum general manager Randy Brown had few details about what the decision means for the event and the facility, anticipating that there would be discussions this morning with the NCAA and the Coliseum's event-hosting partners, including Visit Fort Wayne, Manchester University and Purdue University Fort Wayne.

“It's a rapidly developing situation,” Brown said. “Frankly there's far more that we don't know than anything that we do. ... That's the honest God-given truth of where we're at.”

“It's disappointing,” Brown said earlier in the afternoon at a news conference. “We work years on these events. Taking the guest experience out of it, it takes away from the experience of the student-athlete.”

As the NCAA and Big Ten were nixing most fan attendance at their upcoming events, Grace College had not yet followed suit as of Wednesday night.

The Lancers are scheduled to play host to the NCCAA National Basketball Championships for men and women March 18-21. Athletic director Chad Briscoe said there will still be fans allowed at those games as of now, but they are monitoring the situation.

Grace hopes to make a decision by Saturday or Sunday at the latest, when the tournament brackets will be finalized.

“We are just gathering information, we've made no decision as of right now,” Briscoe said. “Games are still on with fans being able to attend. That's current. Could that change? Obviously, as we've seen, anything can change.”

