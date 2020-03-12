Youth smoking bill approved

INDIANAPOLIS – Lawmakers on Wednesday passed a bill to strengthen Indiana's smoking and vaping laws.

Senate Bill 1 was approved by the Senate 37-11 and the House 75-16.

It does a number things, including following the federal government's lead in raising the legal smoking age from 18 to 21. That affects both tobacco and vaping products.

The legislation also doubles fines for retailers that sell to underage customers. Retailers can be fined more if they have previous violations in the last year.

New tobacco retailers – including vape shops – also can't locate within 1,000 feet of a school.

The legislation is backed by Gov. Eric Holcomb, who is expected to sign it into law.

Fetal-remains bill goes to governor

The House and Senate gave final approval to a bill that implements a previous law involving disposition of fetal remains.

The original 2016 law was challenged but upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court. Now Senate Bill 299 establishes procedures related to the initial statute.

Generally, abortion clinics and hospitals would be required to either bury or cremate fetal remains depending on a woman's choice. Women who have medication-assisted abortions at home may bring the remains to the clinic for disposition as well.

Some have suggested the bill will lead to another federal lawsuit, as almost every abortion bill has in recent years. The state has been forced to pay out at least $3 million in losses over anti-abortion laws.

Sen. Liz Brown, R-Fort Wayne, said she is “more than happy to spend state taxpayer dollars to defend life.”

The bill passed the Senate 39-10 and the House 78-15. It now goes to the governor for his signature.

Teacher training mandate removed

Legislators on Wednesday removed a professional training requirement for teachers.

Last year, lawmakers passed a bill requiring teachers to undergo 15 hours of training on the local economic development needs of businesses. The so-called externship mandate was decried by teachers. So the House and Senate have now made the training optional.

The provision is in Senate Bill 319, which passed the Senate 49-0 and the House 83-0. The bill now goes to the governor.

School flexibility bill wins approval

The House and Senate voted overwhelmingly Wednesday to provide a new option for school flexibility.

House Bill 1003 allows schools to seek a waiver from the State Board of Education from hundreds of state rules and regulations. Those involving health, safety and accountability would remain in effect.

Rep. Jack Jordan, R-Bremen, said the education freedom bill allows schools to be more innovative in attempts to raise test scores, improve graduation rates and other factors.

It passed the House unanimously and the Senate 40-9. The bill now moves to the governor.

